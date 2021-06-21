Watch now: Uptown business pushes council to consider regulations for smoke shops

NORMAL — An uptown business petitioning the town for stricter regulations on smoke and tobacco shops.

Jennifer Pirtz, owner and founder of Uptown Dance, 114 W. North St., presented the petition to the Town Council to consider tightening zoning ordinances that would "allow all businesses to coexist without being detrimental to each other."

"My clients and I are disappointed that, after all the investing into this favorite spot, that there hasn’t already been zoning ordinances for this type of thing,” Pritz said Monday during a Town Council meting.

More than 200 people have signed the petition, which was filed on change.org.

Pirtz filed the petition after a new tobacco shop moved into the building next door to her dance studio. She said she is concerned about the signage and proximity to child-centric areas.

“My clients and I were shocked as it is a far cry from the boutique shops and eating establishments that line this street,” said Pirtz, who is currently in the process of purchasing her building.

She added that she and her clients are concerned about signage, people loitering outside the building in the evening hours, and the number of smoke shops in Normal.

Outdoor dining

Restaurant patrons and visitors to uptown Normal can continue to enjoy the town's ample outdoor dining options through the end of the year.

Picnic areas and other expanded outdoor dining areas were enacted through the town's emergency ordinance in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The emergency ordinance, originally extended to November, expired when the state entered Phase 5 of its reopening plan.

"We've had pretty overwhelming support from the uptown businesses based on the unique circumstances of being in a pandemic," Town Planner Mercy Davison said Monday during a Town Council meeting.

Davison added that she and town staff had spoken with both restaurant and retail businesses in uptown.

The Town Council unanimously agreed extending the outdoor dining options through the end of the calendar year to allow town staff and business owners time to discuss the future of outdoor dining in Normal.

Landmark Drive sidewalk

A $320,295 project to improve sidewalk accessibility on Landmark Drive in Normal is moving forward this summer.

The Town Council unanimously approved awarding a contract bid for the project to J.G. Stewart Contractors Inc. for construction of a new sidewalk on the west side of the road, which would run from College Avenue to Arborwalk Drive.

Construction could begin in late July or in early August, and will address ADA compliance issues, providing better access to several commercial businesses in the area.

Public comments on special meeting

Three public commenters spoke out Monday night over how a special Town Council meeting was conducted last week.

The special meeting was held after Trustee Stan Nord during a June 7 council meeting said City Manager Pam Reece was not following the Illinois City Managers Association ethics code.

During the June 14 special meeting, six of the seven Town Council members stated their support for Reece, who they said has behaved ethically and professionally. Later in the meeting, Nord called on the town to adopt an official code of ethics.

Doug Fansler, Karl Sila, and David Paul Blumenshine questioned how the special meeting was conducted, specifically with a public commenter speaking about the issue prior to the meeting.

Sila and Blumenshine both in April ran for Town Council.

"We were told this was not coordinated or restricted, but as Mr. Fansler said, how did the public commenter know," Sila asked. He added, "In my experience, Stan has worked very hard to represent the tax payers."

Fansler asked Trustee Kevin McCarthy, who on June 14 said Nord has not provided evidence of unethical misconduct by Reece, if he asked other council members to provide evidence to their statements made about Nord.

Blumenshine spoke in support of Nord, calling the special meeting uncalled for and a poor representation of the town of Normal.

“He’s probably one of the most challenging, obnoxious, pushy people that I've ever met, but I've learned more from Stan Nord than I have learned from people involved in public service," he said. "Stan takes it personally to represent people.”

Intergovernmental agreement approved

Later in the meeting the council approved 6-1 a $54,000 intergovernmental agreement for continued partnership with the McLean County Regional Planning Commission. Nord was the only "no" vote on the agreement.

The MCRPC has provided long-range planning services for the town for more than 40 years. It is for the same amount the town payed for services the previous fiscal year.

Upcoming services through the MCRPC include a new comprehensive planning plan incorporating the latest census data once released. The data has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and is expected to be published in late summer.

The MCRPC will also help the town in preparation for federal and state grant funding applications. Its application service helped Normal receive the Vision Zero grant, and funding for the pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating (PASER) project.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

