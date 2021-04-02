Watch now: Vacant for over a year, Bloomington building has history of maintenance issues

BLOOMINGTON — Gathered on a sidewalk in downtown Bloomington earlier this month, a few dozen people stood with their necks craned, staring up as a firefighter scaled a massive ladder aimed at a vacant building's top floor.
"I hope everyone is OK," an onlooker said as the firefighter easily pulled one of the building's windows from its frame, watching as it fell and smashed on the sidewalk below. It wasn't the first time glass from 210 N. Center St. fell and shattered that day.
Fire crews were dispatched March 11 to the three-story building because a different top-floor window had fallen out of its frame and a bystander thought the noise of glass breaking stemmed from an explosion inside the building, a battalion leader on the scene said. There was no explosion, he said.
Court filings and documents obtained by The Pantagraph through the Freedom of Information Act show the building has been subject to a stack of property maintenance code complaints, orders and violations since 2019.
The building, which stretches 208 to 210 N. Center St., is owned by Dillon Development LLC, according to property records. A representative for the company could not be reached for comment, despite multiple calls and emails.
Other downtown business and building owners in interviews said they don't want the building to fall into total disrepair. They also would like to see the building redeveloped, especially as the blocks stretching from Front Street to Locust Street continue to take on new occupants.
"The more these places become owner-occupied the better," said Tim Tilton, president of the Downtown Bloomington Association and co-owner of the five-story building at 200 W. Monroe St.
"The more people you have invested in them the easier it is to have strong neighborhoods," Tilton added. "This could be a Midwest Mecca for historic, redeveloped spaces."
UPDATE: Fire crews who entered the building say no obvious signs of an explosion. A window likely fell & broke because of deterioration. https://t.co/Y7uJN4a43o— Tim Eggert (@TimothyMEggert) March 11, 2021
Repairs needed
After the glass fell from the building earlier last month, city building inspectors issued on March 12 a compliance order, mandating four repairs be made by a set of staggered deadlines.
The first set of repairs required by March 18 included "properly board up all exterior windows with plywood in a workmanlike manner" and "paint plywood in a corresponding color of the existing structure."
All the windows on 210 N. Center were boarded by March 15, but have yet to be painted.
The order further requires by May 17 the "tuckpoint (of) all masonry joints in need of repair throughout the structure" and by Sept. 20 the "repair/replace (of) all damaged or deteriorated interior structural members, so that the interior of the structure is in good repair, structurally sound and in a sanitary condition."
Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus in an email said the city is not pursuing acquisition of the building through eminent domain or condemnation, "as there are steps that can be made to repair the building."
Even still, the recent compliance order comes after a June 15, 2020 complaint that "debris is falling from the old CVS building near where cars are parked." No order was issued in response to that complaint, records show.
Tyus said "there are any number of reasons that a property can be cited as a code violation and a problem isn’t always obvious or at the level of being a violation in the beginning stages."
Records from the Bloomington Administrative Court, which handles hearings over property maintenance issues, show this isn't the first time the city ordered repairs to the building.
A Violation Notice and Report was issued on June 7, 2019 to the development company, finding that the buildings' "windows on the north side are boarded and not painted to code."
The report ordered fixes to be made by June 24. They never came, according to documents, and on Aug. 28 Administrative Law Judge Steve Mahrt ordered the development company to pay a $1,360 fine within 35 days.
The payment never came. On Jan. 6, 2020, the city petitioned a county judge to find the development company in indirect civil contempt, records show. The city dropped the case on Feb. 26, likely after the windows were painted.
Development eyed
A survivor of the 1900 "great fire" that swept through 45 buildings in downtown Bloomington, the building at 210 N. Center street holds historic value.
It was build in 1857 to serve as a dry goods store operated by Edward Benjamin and John Schermerhorn, according to a publication by the McLean County Museum of History.
Osco Drug replaced W.B. Read and Co., a stationery and book company that had occupied the building since 1895. Osco expanded to the adjacent Marblestone building in 1957.
The building most recently hosted a CVS Pharmacy, from 2008 to 2020. The store left after 12 years as part of a company-wide closure of locations. It has sat vacant since then.
Tyus said "there could be a number of reasons that it remains vacant," and that "(Economic and Community Development) staff regularly work with potential and existing business owners downtown and throughout the city to find tenants and space."
Tilton said the larger history of the building underpins why it should be saved from negligence and disrepair.
"These original buildings...they're significant," Tilton said. "From my perspective, I would like to see it developed in a way that could enhance the downtown. It's a good chunk of square footage for residential and commercial."
Ward 1 Ald. Jamie Mathy, who also owns Red Racoon Games at 309 N. Main St., agrees. He said he'd like to see all the buildings around the courthouse square filled with businesses or residences.
"It's a perfect location," Mathy said, adding that repairs always make it tough to turn a building's concept into reality. "But it'd be a great spot if anybody could make it work."
Tilton said momentum to inhabit vacant buildings and further develop downtown will likely build more with the to-be-built Connect Transit transfer hub at the former Pantagraph building, 301 W. Washington St.
"There's a lot of opportunity at (210 N. Center St.) You can either see it as glass half-empty or half-full," Tilton said. "We just need someone to step up and do it."
