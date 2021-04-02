Watch now: Vacant for over a year, Bloomington building has history of maintenance issues

The order further requires by May 17 the "tuckpoint (of) all masonry joints in need of repair throughout the structure" and by Sept. 20 the "repair/replace (of) all damaged or deteriorated interior structural members, so that the interior of the structure is in good repair, structurally sound and in a sanitary condition."

Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus in an email said the city is not pursuing acquisition of the building through eminent domain or condemnation, "as there are steps that can be made to repair the building."

Even still, the recent compliance order comes after a June 15, 2020 complaint that "debris is falling from the old CVS building near where cars are parked." No order was issued in response to that complaint, records show.

Tyus said "there are any number of reasons that a property can be cited as a code violation and a problem isn’t always obvious or at the level of being a violation in the beginning stages."

Records from the Bloomington Administrative Court, which handles hearings over property maintenance issues, show this isn't the first time the city ordered repairs to the building.