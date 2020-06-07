Watch now: VenuWorks management tenure at arena expected to end Monday

BLOOMINGTON — If the city hires a new management firm to operate the city-owned Grossinger Motors Arena, it will have to pay its former manager $5,000 a month until June 30, 2021.
That's the date the city's five-year management agreement with Ames, Iowa-based VenuWorks was set to end, but by mutual agreement the contract is being terminated earlier.
"This is all part of, in a sense, seizing an opportunity with the COVID-19 crises to figure out a new way forward with a lot of our service areas, but particularly the operation of the arena," said Mayor Tari Renner.
Termination of the agreement is subject to the Bloomington City Council's approval when it meets online at 6 p.m. Monday It is among items on the council's consent agenda, so it will not be discussed or voted on separately unless a council member specifically requests that.
Except for the payment to VenuWorks of $5,000 per month if a new manager is hired and 5% of the net food and beverage commissions for any events attended by 3,000 or more people at the arena prior to June 30, 2021, the city and VenuWorks agreed there will be no consequences or penalty for the early termination.
The city's recently adopted budget reflected the arena's net loss at $347,0000, which included $291,000 in operational utility expense and $56,000 in net operating losses, according to a city staff memo provided to the council.
Ownership of food and beverage equipment the city purchased with an interest-fee loan from VenuWorks will revert to the city. The city, however, will pay VenuWorks $80,000 for the balance remaining on that loan plus base management fees for May and through June 7 totaling $12,027, along with $23,137 due to VenuWorks.
"We had a good relationship with VenuWorks, but we thought there might be some other possibilities that we have to explore," said Renner.
City Communication Manager Nora Dukowitz said the city will take over operation of the facility, but a specific department has not been assigned.
Looting and protests
Renner said Monday's meeting will start off with a discussion by council members, himself, and City Manager Tim Gleason about events that happened last week in Bloomington and Normal that were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
"Because of the nature of what's happened in our community over the last week ... I think it's essential that people hear from the elected chief executive, the appointed chief executive (city manager) and their elected city council members right up front," said Renner.
"I am very proud and honored to be involved in some of the peaceful demonstrations," he added. "That's part of what it is about — to exercise your First Amendment rights and it's part of what our founding fathers said in trying to make a more perfect union. I think calling attention to that is critical in this time.
"It's the looting rampages that just cannot be tolerated. They cannot, will not and were not," said Renner. "I saw that first-hand. Our police officers did an outstanding job."
In a social media post last week, Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo took issue with the mayor for "throwing around words like 'war siege' and 'domestic terrorism' to describe instances of destruction of property, a.k.a. (also known as) things — in which no one was seriously injured."
In other action, the council will consider:
• Updating plans to include spending $420,034 in federal funding to address COVID-19 related needs. City staff is recommending $270,000 be used to address housing, food insecurity, medical needs and childcare under a city-administered, in-house program. Another $150,000 is being recommended to support economic development activities.
• Approving a $280,328 contract with Western Waterproofing Co. Inc. of Springfield for police department parking garage repairs.
• Approving a $628,316 contract with Stark Excavating Inc. of Bloomington for the Sunset Road water main replacement project.
• Approving a compliance commitment agreement to address violations in a notice from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in February. The notice was received after the city self-reported an unpermitted discharge from the city's lime sludge lagoons into Money Creek.
PHOTOS: Big names that have performed at Grossinger Motors Arena
Judas Priest
Cole Swindell
Brad Paisley
Jim Gaffigan
Kenny Rogers
Hank Williams Jr.
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Boston
Jason Aldean
Soulja Boy
Mannheim Steamroller
Reba McEntire
Alice Cooper
Kathy Griffin
Toby Keith
Brantley Gilbert
Lee Brice
John Mellencamp
ZZ Top
Dierks Bentley
Luke Bryan
Little Big Town
Rock to the Rescue
Alan Jackson
Kenny Chesney
Brooks and Dunn
Barry Manilow
Chicago
Jason Aldean
Rod Stewart
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.