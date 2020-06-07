Watch now: VenuWorks management tenure at arena expected to end Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — If the city hires a new management firm to operate the city-owned Grossinger Motors Arena, it will have to pay its former manager $5,000 a month until June 30, 2021.

"This is all part of, in a sense, seizing an opportunity with the COVID-19 crises to figure out a new way forward with a lot of our service areas, but particularly the operation of the arena," said Mayor Tari Renner.

Termination of the agreement is subject to the Bloomington City Council's approval when it meets online at 6 p.m. Monday It is among items on the council's consent agenda, so it will not be discussed or voted on separately unless a council member specifically requests that.