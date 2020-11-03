Watch now: Voter turnout high in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Voting at McLean County polling places was brisk Tuesday as first-time voters, long-time voters and everyone in between cast ballots for county board members up to president of the United States.
"We've had huge pockets of turnout in rural areas," McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael said mid-afternoon Tuesday. In Heyworth and LeRoy, for example, voter turnout was at 70% several hours before the polls closed at 7 p.m.
"Overall, we're experiencing a higher-than-expected turnout," Michael said. While turnout for presidential elections generally ranges between 70% and 73%, Michael said "I think we'll see 80%."
Tim Mitchell, executive director of the Bloomington Election Commission, which runs elections in Bloomington, said 63.4% of registered voters had cast ballots by 2 p.m., five hours before the polls closed. That includes people who voted on Election Day, those who voted early and those who voted by mail.
In addition to the contentious race between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden, voters also were deciding on the proposed state constitutional amendment to change Illinois to a graduated-rate income tax and were electing their members of Congress and state representatives for the next two years as well as countywide officeholders and county board members.
'We need to talk to our kids'
"Voting is one of our responsibilities," said Emily Jones, 38, of Bloomington, after casting her ballot at the Lincoln Leisure Center in Bloomington. She was joined by her daughter, Lily, 8.
"This isn't her first election coming to vote with me," Jones said.
While Lily was too shy to answer a reporter's questions, her mother said, "We talked about the different parties and the candidates and the different things we want to see happen in our country on our drive over here and during the debates."
"Voting is one of our responsibilities," Jones said. "I feel strongly that every voice matters, every vote matters. There are critical issues now and we have an opportunity to vote for our national leaders and our local leaders."
She appreciated that schools were off on Tuesday so Lily could join her.
"As parents, we need to instill in our children the importance of being active community members and citizens," Jones said. "If we want to see change in our communities, we need to talk to our kids about voting and having a say in who will be our elected officials for the generation to come."
'Trying to make a change'
At the First Assembly of God polling place in Normal, 20-year-old Cassidy Aragon registered to vote and voted for the first time.
"It was kind of stressful voting for the first time," said Aragon, of Normal. "But I'm glad I got out and voted. This is a very important election."
"My generation, specifically, is trying to make a change," Aragon said. "We're living through very difficult times...We have strong opinions. It's a very important time."
'Never missed a vote'
At St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington, Richard and Judy Johnson said they always cast their ballots in person.
"We've never missed a vote," Richard Johnson said.
Elizabeth Gerrard, the lead election judge there, said, "It's really nice to see so many young people showing interest in the election process."
The Johnsons advised first-time voters and those relatively new to the experience to keep voting and be informed.
"Listen to different opinions and then make a decision," Richard Johnson said.
"Be sure to vote. It's our God-given freedom," Judy Johnson said.
'A difference for future generations'
At Illinois State University's Bone Student Center Brown Ballroom, 18-year-old Mary Brosnan proudly wore an "I Voted ISU" sticker after voting at the polling place there.
"I think it is important as a U.S. citizen to exercise my right to vote," said Brosnan, an ISU freshman actuarial science major from Normal. "A lot of people my age don't take advantage of it ... but I want to make a difference for future generations."
Brosnan, wearing a mask, said voting was easy and she felt safe, even with COVID-19 present in the community, because "everyone here has a mask on and they are taking extra precautions. I don't feel at risk voting here."
At several polling places visited by Pantagraph reporters on Tuesday, plexiglass screens separated voters and election judges, election judges and voters were wearing masks, tables had hand sanitizer and wipes and voting machines were 6 feet apart.
James McCarthy was working as a health supervisor at the First Assembly of God polling place. He was cleaning surfaces that voters might have touched, assuring that voters remained 6 feet apart and making sure hand sanitizer was available. Surfaces that he was cleaning included tables, chair handles and restroom door knobs.
McCarthy, holding sanitizing wipes and paper towels, was aware of personal protective equipment as a retired environmental coordinator for a manufacturing company.
"The voters are behaving themselves, are keeping a safe distance away from each other and are wearing masks and we're cleaning," McCarthy said. "The probability of anyone getting sick is zero. I'm here and I'm 77 years old."
Voting at Bone Student Center was slower than in 2016 and not just because some ISU students are taking classes remotely off campus.
First, the student center used to be an all-county voting location but, this year, that's Grossinger Motors Arena, said Benjamin Muncy, deputy clerk with the McLean County Clerk's Office. Secondly, 1,701 people cast ballots during five days of early voting at the student center last week, he said.
Busy in outlying counties
In Logan County, "the polling places are really busy," said County Clerk Theresa Moore. "People were waiting in line at 6 a.m."
While presidential elections are always busy, this one is busier, she said.
Livingston County Clerk Kristy Masching said, "We've been swamped. We've had non-stop voters all day."
'Valid and honest' McLean County voting
McLean County Republican Party Chairwoman Connie Beard said that GOP poll watchers had seen "a tremendous turnout of Republican voters."
"Sixty-five to 70% of Republican voters are voting today," Beard said before the polls closed. "That's encouraging to us."
"It's a tradition for Republicans to vote in person on Election Day," she said. "There's a sense of camaraderie. A sense of joining together to make our Democracy function as it should."
"I'm confident the vote placed in McLean County will be a valid and honest one when all is said and done," Beard said.
Nikita Richards, McLean County Democratic Party chairwoman, said "things seem to be going very well." She said the vote from county Democratic voters was "steady" because many had voted early.
"I'm happy we're not seeing a lot of voting issues, extremely long lines or (voter) deterrence issues," Richards said. "That's good for the community."
