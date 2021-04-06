Watch now: Voting enters final hour; steady turnout throughout Election Day

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There has been a steady trickle of people amid minor waves of voters at Bloomington’s 33rd and 44th precinct’s polling place at Evangelical Free Church, 2910 E Lincoln St, Bloomington.

Election official Mary Beth Nagle said 66 voters had cast ballots as of about 8:15 a.m.

“For a local election, it’s actually a couple more than what I expected – compared to like the November election, I mean we were inundated with November, but we’re keeping busy,” Nagle said.

Meanwhile, Normal’s 29th and 10th precincts at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1510 N Main St, had a "quiet" morning with about 10 people arrive per hour, but traffic picked up throughout the afternoon.

"We've been very steady," said election official Kristen Bulton. "The weather's beautiful, everybody's come out. We've not really had any problems."