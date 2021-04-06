Watch now: Voting enters final hour; steady turnout throughout Election Day

BLOOMINGTON – Although Tuesday's consolidated election began at a slow pace, election officials across Bloomington-Normal said voter turnout was slightly higher than expected.
“It really has been (consistent),” said Kristen Bulton, an election volunteer at 1510, N Main St, Normal. “Since mid-morning we’ve had very few lull periods. Usually it’s before work, lunchtime, then we’ll get an afternoon lull and then after work, and today it’s been consistent all day.”
Bloomington Board of Election Commissioners reported 8,229 votes cast as of 6 p.m. in the city -- the latest update before print deadline for this story. That update showed a total of 10,865 votes when including vote-by-mail and early-voting ballots.
McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael said turnout started slow in the morning, but after it picked up in the afternoon, it was projected to match or surpass 2017’s consolidated election for the county, which does not include Bloomington.
"We feel it was a successful, because it was an uneventful day, with no major reports of any problems or anything," Michael said. "We're just guessing here, but it's going to be maybe 18 to 20 to 25% (turnout), but no big huge numbers that we see anywhere."
She said it was steady in Normal and a bit slower in rural McLean County.
“Slow, but constant,” is how election official Eric Swanson described the scene at Bloomington’s 6th and 9th precinct’s polling station at Wesley United Methodist Church, 502 E Front St, Bloomington, a few blocks east of downtown.
“Slow, but constant,” traffic has been the theme across Bloomington-Normal polling places this morning for the 2021 consolidated election. Mayor, city council, school board seats are up for grabs throughout McLean County. @Pantagraph pic.twitter.com/ErFq2n4BZn— Kade Heather (@KadeHeather) April 6, 2021
The location had 210 votes cast as of 6 p.m., equaling about 15 people per hour.
There has been a steady trickle of people amid minor waves of voters at Bloomington’s 33rd and 44th precinct’s polling place at Evangelical Free Church, 2910 E Lincoln St, Bloomington.
Election official Mary Beth Nagle said 66 voters had cast ballots as of about 8:15 a.m.
“For a local election, it’s actually a couple more than what I expected – compared to like the November election, I mean we were inundated with November, but we’re keeping busy,” Nagle said.
I was voter Number 77 at 1130 am at Normal Precinct 15. #Election2021 pic.twitter.com/Y7INiSCWxo— Lenore Sobota (@pg_sobota) April 6, 2021
Meanwhile, Normal’s 29th and 10th precincts at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1510 N Main St, had a "quiet" morning with about 10 people arrive per hour, but traffic picked up throughout the afternoon.
"We've been very steady," said election official Kristen Bulton. "The weather's beautiful, everybody's come out. We've not really had any problems."
Bulton said the two precincts had nearly 80 votes at about 12:30 p.m., affirming her prediction in the morning that more people would vote around the lunch hour.
Swanson also foresaw more voters to cast ballots in the early afternoon.
“In my experience there’s usually a small knot in the morning, there’s a large knot at lunchtime, and there’s a small knot after work,” Swanson said.
The 2017 consolidated election fielded 10,812 votes in Bloomington and 11,711 votes in the rest of McLean County.