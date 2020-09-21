Watch now: West Locust apartment building gains Normal council OK — again

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Plans for a five-story, student-oriented apartment building on West Locust Street continue to move forward after a Normal Town Council vote Monday.

The council voted 7-0 to approve the final plat for the project, which will replace three older buildings at 105, 107 and 111 W. Locust St. The Iden family, which owns the existing buildings, plans to redevelop the properties into one building with a circle drive in the front to facilitate ride-hailing and delivery services.

Council members had approved the subdivision’s final plat May 4, under conditions of the developer paying certain fees, filing various certificates and posting a bond related to the sewer relocation, according to town staff.

While other requirements were met, the developer did not post a bond within the 90 days following council approval, town staff said. Council was required to re-approve the final plat after the developer sent a letter of credit.