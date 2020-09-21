Watch now: West Locust apartment building gains Normal council OK — again

NORMAL — Plans for a five-story, student-oriented apartment building on West Locust Street continue to move forward after a Normal Town Council vote Monday.
The council voted 7-0 to approve the final plat for the project, which will replace three older buildings at 105, 107 and 111 W. Locust St. The Iden family, which owns the existing buildings, plans to redevelop the properties into one building with a circle drive in the front to facilitate ride-hailing and delivery services.
Council members had approved the subdivision’s final plat May 4, under conditions of the developer paying certain fees, filing various certificates and posting a bond related to the sewer relocation, according to town staff.
While other requirements were met, the developer did not post a bond within the 90 days following council approval, town staff said. Council was required to re-approve the final plat after the developer sent a letter of credit.
"The option on whether or not to post a bond or letter of credit is typically left up to the developer," said Normal Town Engineer Ryan Otto. "The letter of credit is typically cash posted with a banking institution, and the surety can be from an insurance company or another type of vendor that sells those types of bonds."
In other business, council authorized 7-0 an intergovernmental agreement to provide continued fire protection and emergency medical services to Illinois State University.
Illinois State University will reimburse the town $604,956 for fire and emergency services, which is $12,153 more than the 2019-20 fiscal year agreement, said town staff.
The service agreement is modified each year to reflect a new reimbursement rate for fire and emergency services, according to town staff. The reimbursement rate is determined by the Illinois Municipal League, which is used throughout the state and in other university communities.
The Illinois Municipal League updated the fire protection reimbursement formula, which indicates a 2.05% increase over the 2019 rate, town staff said. The rate is effective from July 1 through June 30, 2021.
The council meeting had not yet concluded as of press time. Visit pantagraph.com and come back to Wednesday's print edition for full coverage.
10 historical photos of Bloomington-Normal
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.