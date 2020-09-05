Watch now: What Central Illinoisans need to know about mail-in and early voting options

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Oct. 29. Election authorities recommend that people who want to vote by mail return the application they received in the mail as soon as possible.

"If you plan to vote by mail, I would encourage you to get in your application as soon as possible so we can get your ballot out Sept. 24," Mitchell said.

Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3, but authorities say voters should return them as soon as they are ready.

Ackerman, of Tazewell County, said there's no need to wait if you're sure who you're voting for. "Don't hold those off until the very end and flood the offices," he advised.

How it works

In McLean County, mailed-in ballots will go to a special post office box and will be picked up by one Democratic and one Republican election judge each day, Michael said. They will be brought back to the office, where a team of Democratic and Republican judges will process each ballot. Voters signatures will be verified and the ballots will be processed and secured but not counted until election night, Michael said.

A similar process will be used by other counties.