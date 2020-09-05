Watch now: What Central Illinoisans need to know about mail-in and early voting options

BLOOMINGTON — The number of vote-by-mail applications has broken records at county clerks' offices throughout the region, as tens of thousands of Central Illinoisans have opted to vote early this fall.
The coronavirus pandemic has driven a national shift toward mail-in ballots because of health risks associated with large gatherings. Statewide, more than 1.3 million voters had requested mail-in ballots as of Friday. The increase comes after lawmakers required election authorities this year to send applications to millions of active registered voters by Aug. 1.
Meanwhile, for people who want to vote in person but before Election Day on Nov. 3, early voting begins Sept. 24, with schedules varying by county.
County clerks said they will be taking extra safety precautions for all those who opt to vote in person.
"This election is one for the ages," McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael said.
Will high interest in voting by mail continue? In McLean County, that depends on whether the recent surge in COVID cases continues, said Michael and Tim Mitchell, executive director of the Bloomington Election Commission. The commission runs elections in Bloomington, while the county clerk's office runs elections in the rest of the county.
"We're at 10% positivity rate right now" for COVID cases as a percentage of total tests in the past week in McLean County, Mitchell said. "Some people want to go out and vote in person but are worried."
A handful of states have long conducted elections exclusively by mail, and many others expanded vote-by-mail opportunities this year. President Donald Trump has said there may be voter fraud, which many state election authorities say is unsubstantiated. Operational changes from new leadership of the U.S. Postal Service also have fueled concerns about its ability to deliver an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots.
Locally, Michael said she hasn't sensed that McLean County residents are overly concerned about the mail.
"But a lot of them still want to vote in person," she said. "As the (COVID-19) health concerns increase, more will early vote and vote by mail."
Setting records
As of Friday, BEC had received 11,196 vote-by-mail applications of 50,500 registered voters, Mitchell said. The previous high was 1,800 in 2016, he said.
McLean County Clerk's Office had received 10,005 vote-by-mail applications of 61,000 registered voters. The previous high was 1,500.
Both Michael and Mitchell are expecting another 10,000 applications.
They aren't alone. By last week:
- Livingston County had received 2,530 vote-by-mail applications of 21,573 registered voters, said County Clerk Kristy Masching. The previous record was 629. She estimates her office will get 5,000 applications.
- Logan County had received 2,394 applications of 18,002 registered voters, said County Clerk Theresa Moore.
- Macon County had received 7,536 applications, of 70,796 registered voters, doubling their previous record of 3,269, said County Clerk Josh Tanner.
- Tazewell County had received about 11,000 applications of 92,000 registered voters, compared with the previous record of 2,600, said County Clerk John Ackerman.
- DeWitt County has 900 applications of 10,600 registered voters, compared with about 200 VBM applications normally, said County Clerk Dana Smith.
Election authorities said they've been able to keep up so far processing the applications. Sept. 24 is the first day that ballots will be mailed to people who have requested them.
"We had a team of Democratic and Republican election judges assembled ahead of time in anticipation of this monumental task and are currently caught up each day," Michael said.
"We have currently processed all the vote-by-mail applications we have received with the help of some additional temporary staff and election judges," Mitchell said.
The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Oct. 29. Election authorities recommend that people who want to vote by mail return the application they received in the mail as soon as possible.
"If you plan to vote by mail, I would encourage you to get in your application as soon as possible so we can get your ballot out Sept. 24," Mitchell said.
Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3, but authorities say voters should return them as soon as they are ready.
Ackerman, of Tazewell County, said there's no need to wait if you're sure who you're voting for. "Don't hold those off until the very end and flood the offices," he advised.
How it works
In McLean County, mailed-in ballots will go to a special post office box and will be picked up by one Democratic and one Republican election judge each day, Michael said. They will be brought back to the office, where a team of Democratic and Republican judges will process each ballot. Voters signatures will be verified and the ballots will be processed and secured but not counted until election night, Michael said.
A similar process will be used by other counties.
Ballots are barcoded so only one mail-in ballot application can be recorded. If a person tries to vote again with early voting or on Election Day, the system will not allow this because their ballot already has been processed.
If a person requested a mail-in ballot but didn't fill it out because they decided to vote at a polling place, they will be required to sign an affidavit that they have not tried to vote another way, Ackerman said.
Election authorities believe the postal system be able to keep up with the demand.
"We have a great deal of confidence in the system," Michael said. "I've been very impressed with our local postal service so far."
"They (postal service) are aware of the numbers we're expecting and are planning accordingly," said Masching, of Logan County.
"We have full confidence they will be able to keep up," Moore said.
For people who wish to drop off ballots rather than mail them, McLean County Clerk's Office and Bloomington Election Commission will have drop boxes in their offices in the Government Center beginning Sept. 24, Michael and Mitchell said.
In addition, the county's customer service station at Front and East streets, Bloomington, will be available to drop off ballots 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Sept. 24.
"We are considering the (Grossinger Motors) Arena and Eastland Mall for drop boxes but are not prepared to make an announcement yet," Michael said. "Any drop box for McLean County will be good for both jurisdictions."
Livingston County will have a drop box on the west side of the Historic Courthouse in Pontiac and ballots also may be dropped off at the county clerk's office during business hours, Masching said.
Logan County will have a drop box inside the courthouse, Moore said.
Macon County and Tazewell County will not have vote-by-mail drop boxes.
Safety procedures
People who wish to vote in person — early or on Election Day — should know that safety precautions will be taken, election authorities said. In McLean County, people will also have the option to vote on Election Day at Grossinger Motors Arena.
Voters will be asked to remain six feet apart, will be asked to wear masks and hand sanitizer will be available. Poll workers will wear masks and will disinfect voting equipment.
In Livingston County, plexi-glass shields will be placed between voters and election judges, Masching said.
No matter how people vote this year, election authorities just want them to cast their ballots.
"Don't miss out on voting," Michael said.
"We are all working diligently to provide a safe and secure environment for our voters to cast their ballots in the November election," Masching said. "Each voter has the opportunity to select the option which they feel the most comfortable with."
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
