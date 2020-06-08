Welch to serve as acting Lincoln mayor; awaiting council action

LINCOLN – While the sudden resignation of Seth Goodman as Lincoln mayor Friday night may have come as a shock to some, officials in local government had been preparing for the possibility for some time. Goodman resigned his post Friday night, citing stress as the main reason.
“The last few months have been pretty trying on Seth and it started to impact his personal life, his health and his business,” said Tracy Welch of Lincoln.
Welch, a Ward 1 alderman, had previously been appointed mayor pro tem, the designation of a sitting council member to fill in for the mayor in case of his absence. “It wasn’t a shock but he decided to pull the trigger on that. I had very little notice, but that was OK. He and I have talked since then,” he said.
They have worked together on a number of projects. In his pro tem role, Welch says he is up to speed on all city matters.
“I am pretty familiar with most things going on with the city, so I anticipate it will be a seamless transition,” he said.
The council will hold a regularly scheduled committee of the whole meeting Tuesday and City Attorney John Hoblit will update the council on specifics of officially appointing a new mayor. The replacement will come from a member of the current city council. Goodman’s term expires April 30, 2021.
“We will probably be doing that at the next city council meeting (June 15) where the council will approve someone to fill in as acting mayor,” said City Administrator Elizabeth Kavelman. “Tracy is mayor pro tem so that will work until next week. There could be someone else that would like to be mayor, and we will have a vote by the council.”
As of Monday, none of the other council members had publicly stated interest in the position. Once the new mayor is chosen, the council will choose a replacement for that alderman.
Kavelman knows a lot about the stress of being a mayor. She sat in the mayor’s seat from 2001 to 2009.
“It’s been tough for Seth,” she said. “The COVID-19 added extra stress – more stress than people ever thought. A lot of things compounded. He has a successful business and I don’t blame him for this. It’s a very difficult job.”
But a job that Welch, who last fall announced his intention to run for mayor next year, says he is interested in, despite the pressures and unknowns.
“I have been on the council for more than five years now and so I have gone through the process of starting to understand politics, growing a thick skin and things like that,” he said. “I have a good working relationship, I believe, with everybody in the city and also the partners we work with on projects. That extends to the local colleges and things of that nature. I fully expect that I can handle it. I have for a number of years. We don’t know what the future brings or what we will have to deal with, but we will take them as they come."
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.