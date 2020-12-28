Welcoming City Ordinance may be brought before Bloomington council

“One does not necessarily preclude the other,” he said. “I would sign either one of them. … I wouldn’t veto either of them. I’ve always supported the Welcoming City ordinance.”

The new ordinance introduced by Carrillo and Crabill builds upon the Trust Act and delivers meaningful protections for undocumented residents, Carrillo said.

It prohibits the use of any municipal resources for any immigration enforcement activity, prohibits any collaboration or communication between city staff and immigration enforcement agencies, and prohibits any city employee from inquiring about a person’s immigration status, or collecting said information, and instructs Bloomington police officers to consider the risk of deportation when exercising discretion to arrest individuals.

Carrillo said she doesn’t know if there are enough votes on the council to get the ordinance passed.

“My interest is bringing it to the table,” she said. “The reality is the legitimate Welcoming City Ordinance, the true and strongest Welcoming City Ordinance never got a vote. I think at a minimum, it deserves a vote.”

