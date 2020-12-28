Welcoming City Ordinance may be brought before Bloomington council

BLOOMINGTON — Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo and Ward 8 Alderman Jeff Crabill are asking for a vote on a welcoming city ordinance that would signal support for immigrants, regardless of their legal status, next month.
“This is pretty much the same ordinance that advocacy groups originally had requested a number of years ago and brought to the council,” Carrillo said.
The Bloomington City Council failed to enact a similar measure more than two years ago. Calls for a Welcoming City ordinance in Bloomington and Normal originally arose in 2017, led by organizations including the YWCA McLean County, Illinois Peoples’ Action and the Keep Families Together coalition.
“As a result of conversations, the council – for a lack of a better word – watered down and tried to come up with compromise language,” Carrillo said. “But that ultimately wasn’t acceptable to the civil rights groups who were advocating for the policy. And then there was a lot of council controversy. It got pulled and it never got a vote.”
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner agreed.
“Bloomington dragged things out and ‘by futzing around,’ we created a lot more anguish and division within the council and the community,” he said. "Normal handled the whole thing in one meeting.”
Crabill and Carrillo voted against the Welcoming America Initiative earlier this month. That proposal was designed to encourage the City of Bloomington to embrace “welcoming.” The initiative aligns with Welcoming America, a nonprofit organization that provides input for cities and towns looking to become more inclusive to immigrants. Crabill and Carrillo criticized the legislation because it doesn’t do enough for immigrants.
Normal council members in May 2018 approved a Welcoming City ordinance. Its policy offered residents assurance that Normal police officers would carefully consider their interactions with the U.S. ICE and tell residents why officers are requesting their citizenship information.
Renner said he supports both the Welcoming America initiative and Welcoming City proposal.
“One does not necessarily preclude the other,” he said. “I would sign either one of them. … I wouldn’t veto either of them. I’ve always supported the Welcoming City ordinance.”
The new ordinance introduced by Carrillo and Crabill builds upon the Trust Act and delivers meaningful protections for undocumented residents, Carrillo said.
It prohibits the use of any municipal resources for any immigration enforcement activity, prohibits any collaboration or communication between city staff and immigration enforcement agencies, and prohibits any city employee from inquiring about a person’s immigration status, or collecting said information, and instructs Bloomington police officers to consider the risk of deportation when exercising discretion to arrest individuals.
Carrillo said she doesn’t know if there are enough votes on the council to get the ordinance passed.
“My interest is bringing it to the table,” she said. “The reality is the legitimate Welcoming City Ordinance, the true and strongest Welcoming City Ordinance never got a vote. I think at a minimum, it deserves a vote.”
Photos: Demonstrators in 2017 march on City Hall to support immigrants
