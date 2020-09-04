What do you think about Normal's updated bicycle and pedestrian master plan?

NORMAL — The town of Normal is seeking input on a new draft of its Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan Update.
Town staff are taking public comments on the plan update through Sept. 18. The Normal Town Council is expected to consider adopting the plan Oct. 5.
“We value citizen input and would typically host an open house for this additional period of public comment,” Town Planner Mercy Davison said in a statement. “Due to COVID, we have made alternative arrangements to gain feedback.”
Normal began working on the updated plan in 2019 with the help of ALTA Consulting. The update is funded through grants received from the McLean County Regional Planning Commission, and it comes at no cost to the town.
In the fall 2019, Normal held an initial open house and online survey about the plan in fall 2019 and has now incorporated resident feedback.
The updated plan highlights progress made on an extension of the Constitution Trail, bike lane installations, construction of new sidewalks and coordination for walk- and bike-to-school events.
It also includes maps for proposed bicycle and pedestrian networks with the latest engineering design standards; a study of pedestrian and bicycle project priorities; and support for strategies to make walking, bicycling and active travel safer for people of all ages and abilities.
People can view the master plan update and submit comments at normal.org.
