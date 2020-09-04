What do you think about Normal's updated bicycle and pedestrian master plan?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — The town of Normal is seeking input on a new draft of its Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan Update.

Town staff are taking public comments on the plan update through Sept. 18. The Normal Town Council is expected to consider adopting the plan Oct. 5.

“We value citizen input and would typically host an open house for this additional period of public comment,” Town Planner Mercy Davison said in a statement. “Due to COVID, we have made alternative arrangements to gain feedback.”

Normal began working on the updated plan in 2019 with the help of ALTA Consulting. The update is funded through grants received from the McLean County Regional Planning Commission, and it comes at no cost to the town.