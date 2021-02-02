What do you think about the 3 potential sites for Connect Transit's transportation center?

People can now voice their opinions on the nearly $18 million project through a new survey, which shows the location of the three sites and conceptual designs. The survey is at connect-transit.com.

“It is our goal to create a new transfer center that offers passengers a clean, modern, comfortable, and safe environment in which to access our fixed route system, that protects them from the extreme elements of central Illinois weather," Connect Transit Chairman Ryan Whitehouse said in a statement Tuesday. "I am eager to receive feedback on the final three locations as we move another step closer to providing the proper amenities that our riders deserve.”