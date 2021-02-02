 Skip to main content
What do you think about the 3 potential sites for Connect Transit's transportation center?
A Connect Transit bus approaches a bus stop on Landmark Drive in Normal on Thursday. The gravel stop, which has been identified as being difficult for disabled people to navigate, is set for improvements. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Connect Transit is opening the floor for community input on three potential locations of its future downtown Bloomington transportation center.

People can now voice their opinions on the nearly $18 million project through a new survey, which shows the location of the three sites and conceptual designs. The survey is at connect-transit.com.

Download PDF A closer look at 3 potential sites of the downtown Bloomington transportation center

“It is our goal to create a new transfer center that offers passengers a clean, modern, comfortable, and safe environment in which to access our fixed route system, that protects them from the extreme elements of central Illinois weather," Connect Transit Chairman Ryan Whitehouse said in a statement Tuesday. "I am eager to receive feedback on the final three locations as we move another step closer to providing the proper amenities that our riders deserve.”

Last week, Connect Transit announced three possible locations for the center: 301 W. Washington S., the former Pantagraph property, owned by Oak LLC; 202 W. Market St., now the Market Street parking deck, owned by the City of Bloomington; and 102 S. East St., the former location of CII East Bar and Lounge, owned by Devyn Corp.

Connect Transit board of trustees will hold a special Feb. 10 meeting to discuss the three locations and the pros and cons of each site. The board will make a final decision Feb. 23.

Here are the 3 locations being considered for Bloomington transportation center

Ryan Whitehouse mug

Ryan Whitehouse

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

