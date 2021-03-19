What does the bridge phase mean for Illinois COVID-19 restrictions?

In guidance released Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health also said "individuals with proof of full vaccination — defined as 14 days after receiving a final vaccine dose — or a negative COVID-19 test (PCR) 1-3 days prior to an event do not count against capacity limits."

Illinois has not reached the bridge phase yet, but Pritzker says the state should reach it soon. The phase will begin when 70% of residents age 65 and older are vaccinated. As of Thursday, 58% of seniors have been given one dose of the vaccine.

"It's time to begin to cautiously move toward normalcy," Pritzker said Thursday.

When the bridge phase begins, the state will begin a 28-day monitoring period to ensure the increased capacity limits do not lead to an increase in the virus spreading. Then, 50% of all residents over age 16 need to be vaccinated for the state to move into phase 5. Currently, about 13% of all adults are vaccinated.

Phase 5 would be the most normal Illinois has looked since early last March. All capacity limits set by the state would be removed in the phase. Pritzker said he was optimistic the state will vaccinate enough people in the near future to move to phase 5.