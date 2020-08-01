What happens when businesses don't comply with Illinois mask guidelines?

But what happens when a business won't follow the guidelines?

Across the state, people can report complaints about businesses to the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity — and they have been.

"The vast majority of our complaints are now about social distancing (masks)," said Lauren Huffman, the state department's communications director, in an email. "We still have some that are about businesses not following other guidance, including about social distancing."

The department had received 3,438 complaints of businesses not complying with Restore Illinois guidelines between March 19 and Friday, Huffman said. Fifty-three of those complaints were received in the previous seven days.

When the department receives a complaint about a business not following state recommendations, she said, it attempts to "provide clarity around the latest guidelines" and seek voluntary compliance with the state guidelines.

If the business won't comply on its own, DCEO may refer the issue to the local municipality, law enforcement agency and/or local public health department to take further action, Huffman said.

Local health departments