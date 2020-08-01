What happens when businesses don't comply with Illinois mask guidelines?

BLOOMINGTON — People may file complaints if businesses are not following mask guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but local health agencies have limited power to enforce rules.
In McLean County, the health department has received 240 resident complaints of businesses not complying with state guidelines for social distancing and wearing face coverings, said Jessica McKnight, county health administrator.
Illinois is currently in Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan, which allows businesses to operate with restrictions. State requirements direct people to wear masks in public indoor spaces, such as stores and restaurants, and to practice social distancing.
Pritzker has said businesses should enforce the restrictions, and many store chains, like Kroger, Walmart and Target, have implemented policies requiring customers to wear masks and stay six feet apart.
But what happens when a business won't follow the guidelines?
Across the state, people can report complaints about businesses to the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity — and they have been.
"The vast majority of our complaints are now about social distancing (masks)," said Lauren Huffman, the state department's communications director, in an email. "We still have some that are about businesses not following other guidance, including about social distancing."
The department had received 3,438 complaints of businesses not complying with Restore Illinois guidelines between March 19 and Friday, Huffman said. Fifty-three of those complaints were received in the previous seven days.
When the department receives a complaint about a business not following state recommendations, she said, it attempts to "provide clarity around the latest guidelines" and seek voluntary compliance with the state guidelines.
If the business won't comply on its own, DCEO may refer the issue to the local municipality, law enforcement agency and/or local public health department to take further action, Huffman said.
Local health departments
Several local health departments told The Pantagraph that their actions generally take the form of education and requests, rather than enforcement.
In Macon County, about an hour south of Bloomington-Normal, Decatur city officials recently issued an emergency order to allow them to enforce mask and social distancing rules. The order gives the city the power to pull liquor and business licenses from those that are not cooperating.
Other Central Illinois counties have not yet taken similar steps.
In McLean County, McKnight said, the health department's "environmental health sanitarians" first respond to complaints with communication and education.
They verify the complaint, either with a phone call to the business or with an in-person visit, and then inform the business of current Restore Illinois plan guidelines.
Sanitarians will visit the location at the request of the business' management to assist in ensuring compliance.
If there are repeated complaints, the health department will notify corporate or upper management. The health department then works with the business toward voluntary compliance and asks management to submit a written plan of action on the businesses plan for complying with Restore Illinois guidelines.
Continued disregard for Illinois guidelines could result in the health department sending a letter with explanation of the complaint, the guidelines outlined in Restore Illinois and future actions the county's Environment Health division could take, which could include seeking a cease-and-desist order.
There is no blanket requirement for a business to close because an employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Several McLean County restaurants did close voluntarily in the past week due to increasing COVID-19 cases and employees testing positive. McKnight said that it is not always necessary.
"Some businesses are choosing to close and have their staff get tested," she said, adding that during the case investigation process, the health department does ask where the patient works to notify any close contacts in the workplace.
Other health departments told The Pantagraph that they can provide information to businesses, but don't take enforcement actions.
In Logan County, health department administrator Don Cavi said they have not received any complaints from residents concerned about businesses.
Cavi said they have on a few occasions heard from business owners seeking advice about steps they should take after an employee tests positive. The health department typically refers the business owners to state guidance, Cavi said.
The Tazewell County Health Department has received several complaints, but is only able to offer guidance and assistance. They do not act as enforcers, said Sara Sparkman, communications manager for the health department.
Livingston, DeWitt and Woodford county health departments did not return requests for comment.
