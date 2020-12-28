What should the new O’Neil Park and Pool feature? Here's your chance to offer input

BLOOMINGTON — A virtual public forum will be held next month to gather input on the development of the new O’Neil Park and Pool.
“This is the next evolution of O’Neil Park and pool,” said Jay Tetzloff, director of the City of Bloomington’s Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts department, in a statement. “We want to hear what the priorities are for the park from the community we are happy to serve.”
The virtual public forum is scheduled for 5 p.m. Jan. 21 at a link at bloomingtonparks.org and social media pages.
Through Jan. 8, the department is asking the public to answer a few questions about their preferences for a pool. The survey is designed to gauge interest in the inclusion of a rentable social gathering facility/room, or other amenities such as a dog park, pickleball courts, or a walking path for the park. For the pool, opinions are requested on options such as a speed slide, water flume slide and a lazy river/adventure channel.
“Input from the community is vital to a project of this size,” said Thom Rakestraw, marketing manager for the PR&CA. “We really want to hear from the neighbors of the park, the local community and regional park visitors who choose to visit our community and O'Neil Park. Comments from the citizens help us prepare for the evolution of O'Neil Pool and Park.”
Demolition on the 46-year-old pool began in September. The council approved a contract for $138,526 with Stark Excavating to demolish the pool.
In October, the city council approved a $775,000 contract with Williams Architects for design and construction management services. The Itasca company was chosen out of 14 firms that submitted qualifications to handle designing the new aquatic facility that will replace the 1515 W. Chestnut St. pool, that city officials said far exceeded its life expectancy.
The pool was closed last summer to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus, which was actually a break for demolition crews.
“Being a priority for the community, O'Neil Pool and Park's timeline has us breaking ground in the spring of 2021 with hopes of a Memorial Day opening in 2022,” Rakestraw said. “With no aquatics season in 2020, due to COVID-19, the city was able to get a jump start on the process by removing the previous structures, turning a challenge into a true opportunity for our community.”
The first phase of the project will include the construction of the pool and updates to the existing skate park structures within the park, Rakestraw said.
