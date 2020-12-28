What should the new O’Neil Park and Pool feature? Here's your chance to offer input

BLOOMINGTON — A virtual public forum will be held next month to gather input on the development of the new O’Neil Park and Pool.

“This is the next evolution of O’Neil Park and pool,” said Jay Tetzloff, director of the City of Bloomington’s Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts department, in a statement. “We want to hear what the priorities are for the park from the community we are happy to serve.”

The virtual public forum is scheduled for 5 p.m. Jan. 21 at a link at bloomingtonparks.org and social media pages.

Through Jan. 8, the department is asking the public to answer a few questions about their preferences for a pool. The survey is designed to gauge interest in the inclusion of a rentable social gathering facility/room, or other amenities such as a dog park, pickleball courts, or a walking path for the park. For the pool, opinions are requested on options such as a speed slide, water flume slide and a lazy river/adventure channel.