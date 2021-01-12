Where will Bloomington's new transportation center be? Announcement coming

BLOOMINGTON — An announcement on the three potential locations for the proposed downtown Bloomington transportation center will be made in the coming few weeks, said Ryan Whitehouse, chairman of the board of trustees for Connect Transit.
“We are fully funded for this project,” Whitehouse told the Bloomington City Council Monday night. “We have the money ready to go to build this project.”
Officials previously estimated the cost of the long-discussed project as between $10 million and $14 million. Last year, the Connect Transit Board approved hiring the Farnsworth Group to perform a feasibility study for the project at a cost not to exceed $244,700. A federal grant of $8 million was awarded to Connect Transit last year to help build the new transfer center. The money comes from a competitive grant for buses and bus facilities from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration.
Whitehouse said a project manager has been retained, and the site analysis study is nearing completion.
“We hope that sometime this month the final three locations will be announced,” he said. “We hope that final site selection will be in March and we will then proceed with site acquisition.”
Connect Transit will seek input from the public and the City of Bloomington in the final decision.
“It is definitely exciting,” said Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner. “This not only improves transportation in our city and our entire community, but it is also a very important economic development tool. Having a mobile work force is critical, but having a downtown transfer center will also help revitalize downtown because capital investment will always attract more capital.”
Whitehouse assured council members the wants and needs of the city will be taken into account in the final decision.
“The City of Bloomington will be at the table,” he said. “We look at this as a partnership, a joint project.”
Meanwhile, the search for a general manager is continuing, he said.
Former Normal City Manager Mark Peterson has been serving as interim general manager since the July 31 departure of Isaac Thorne, who left to become director of transit for Knoxville Area Transit in Tennessee.
Harris Rand Lusk, an executive recruitment search firm based in New York has been hired to assist with the search. The firm has interviewed members of the Connect Transit Board and senior staff. Also, Connect Transit has released a community survey to gather input on what type of candidate the local public is looking for.
A hiring decision is likely to be made in March, Whitehouse said.
