Where will Bloomington's new transportation center be? Announcement coming

“We hope that sometime this month the final three locations will be announced,” he said. “We hope that final site selection will be in March and we will then proceed with site acquisition.”

Connect Transit will seek input from the public and the City of Bloomington in the final decision.

“It is definitely exciting,” said Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner. “This not only improves transportation in our city and our entire community, but it is also a very important economic development tool. Having a mobile work force is critical, but having a downtown transfer center will also help revitalize downtown because capital investment will always attract more capital.”

Whitehouse assured council members the wants and needs of the city will be taken into account in the final decision.

“The City of Bloomington will be at the table,” he said. “We look at this as a partnership, a joint project.”

Meanwhile, the search for a general manager is continuing, he said.