Where's the largest tree in Normal? Tree inventory data open to public viewing

NORMAL — Ever wanted to know which species of trees are in Maxwell Park?
Or, perhaps how big a particular tree down the street is?
Normal unveiled a new interactive program mapping nearly 12,000 of the town's trees. The TreeKeeper database is a culmination of a recently completed inventory of Normal's urban canopy.
"On our end, it will help us keep a working history of the tree population and guide us in the future," said Tyler Bain, park maintenance supervisor, who presented the program to the town council Monday night.
"In the future, how I think it will be best used is to guide us in our species selection when we plant trees."
The town received a $15,000 grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Forest Service's Urban and Community Forestry Program for the $41,978 inventory project.
Town leaders have said the project will provide better guidance when planting and diversifying the tree population, but also help take proactive measures to protect trees from invasive insect species or diseases and remove dead trees.
Davey Resource Group conducted the inventory starting in May, completing the total inventory of 11,652 trees and 330 stumps in June. The arboricultural and urban forestry agency used the data to create a geographic information systems-based inventory and map of Normal's trees.
People can access the program and database through the town's parks and recreation page at normal.org.
The program includes trees inventories in city-designated sections of public street right-of-ways, public parks and public properties. People can also view data sets showing greenhouse gas, water, energy, air quality and property benefits of the trees.
Davey Resource Group reported a break down of species population and conditions of the trees. Of the trees inventoried, 9,288 (79%) are in good condition; 1,938 (17%) are fair; 310 (3%) are poor; and 93 (<1%) are dead.
Bain said one of the biggest surprises, to him, was how many trees there are in Normal and the species population. The largest species population of trees in Normal is crabapple, which comprises 8% of the tree population surveyed.
"That was our biggest chunk of specific species, so that was pretty neat," he said.
The town is also working on creating data sets for people to view, such as where the largest tree in Normal is located and more, said Bain. He has even received calls from local bird watchers who are interested in using the inventory to track the species of trees in relation to birds.
Of the trees inventoried, the largest tree is a cottonwood in Fairview Park, and the towns largest white oak — the state tree — is nearly 4 feet in diameter and is located at 18 Delaney Drive, Bain said.
With nearly 12,000 trees inventoried, Bain said the town will continue surveying the trees in town, especially along Constitution Trail. Town arborists will be consistently updating the software, providing current conditions of the trees and work history.
"From where we were last year at this time to where we are today, it's a fantastic improvement," he said. "It will just continue to help us guide our decisions in the future so we can better understand what to do, what trees to plant, and what trees to prune."
