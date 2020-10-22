Where's the largest tree in Normal? Tree inventory data open to public viewing

The town is also working on creating data sets for people to view, such as where the largest tree in Normal is located and more, said Bain. He has even received calls from local bird watchers who are interested in using the inventory to track the species of trees in relation to birds.

Of the trees inventoried, the largest tree is a cottonwood in Fairview Park, and the towns largest white oak — the state tree — is nearly 4 feet in diameter and is located at 18 Delaney Drive, Bain said.

With nearly 12,000 trees inventoried, Bain said the town will continue surveying the trees in town, especially along Constitution Trail. Town arborists will be consistently updating the software, providing current conditions of the trees and work history.

"From where we were last year at this time to where we are today, it's a fantastic improvement," he said. "It will just continue to help us guide our decisions in the future so we can better understand what to do, what trees to plant, and what trees to prune."

