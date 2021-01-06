Will Congressman LaHood object to Biden victory today?

BLOOMINGTON — It's still not clear whether U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, will be objecting on Wednesday to Joe Biden's presidential victory.

"Rep. LaHood is reviewing and analyzing the legislative and legal proposals ahead of the tomorrow's proceedings. We will likely put out a statement following the proceedings," said spokesman John Rauber on Tuesday.

LaHood, who started his third term in Congress this week, was an honorary co-chair of the President Donald Trump campaign in Illinois.

He also signed on to a legal brief supporting a Texas lawsuit that sought action by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Biden's victories in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Some lawmaker said they will object during Wednesday's joint session of Congress to certify the results of the November election, specifically in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, a freshman Central Illinois lawmaker, also said she will challenge the results.