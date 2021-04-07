Will Tiritilli challenge the Tuesday election? Here's what he says.

Tiritilli said he did not want to make a commitment on whether he will run in the next mayoral race.

He said he hopes Koos, elected to serve his fifth term in office, will take into consideration the main points he made throughout his campaign: addressing the town's budget, repairing roads, increasing pension funding, and ensuring residents' voices are heard.

Koos, 72, has been mayor since 2003 and owns Vitesse Cycle Shop and Often Running in Normal. Over the last 18 years he's served as mayor, the town undergone substantial economic revitalization in uptown and elsewhere.

In a Wednesday interview with The Pantagraph, Koos said the town is and has been addressing infrastructural issues, road repair and pension funding, but said he will work with the town to better inform residents of projects in the community.

"What I would say about that is that we’re probably not doing a good enough job of telling the story,” Koos said. "We need to better explain and tell the story of what we’re trying to accomplish in those areas.”