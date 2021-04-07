Will Tiritilli challenge the Tuesday election? Here's what he says.

NORMAL — Normal mayor candidate Marc Tiritilli, who for the second time waged a fierce election battle to unseat incumbent Chris Koos, on Wednesday said he will not challenge the outcome of Tuesday's contest.
“I’m just thrilled that we had more people turn out," Tiritilli said. "That was one of the main goals four years ago; it was still a goal for this campaign. I’m just always pleased with greater involvement in the process.”
The comments are a shift from 2017, when Tiritilli asked for a partial recount, losing by 11 votes.
With less than 400 outstanding absentee ballots, Tiritilli told The Pantagraph on Wednesday that "it appears that I have lost the race" and that "the way it stands, it would be a pretty tall order to change the outcome."
With all precincts reporting, Koos led Tiritilli with 4,443 votes, or 52.39%, to 4,037 votes, or 47.61%.
Tiritilli said he and his campaign will wait to see what happens in two weeks when official results are released.
Tiritilli said he did not want to make a commitment on whether he will run in the next mayoral race.
He said he hopes Koos, elected to serve his fifth term in office, will take into consideration the main points he made throughout his campaign: addressing the town's budget, repairing roads, increasing pension funding, and ensuring residents' voices are heard.
Koos, 72, has been mayor since 2003 and owns Vitesse Cycle Shop and Often Running in Normal. Over the last 18 years he's served as mayor, the town undergone substantial economic revitalization in uptown and elsewhere.
In a Wednesday interview with The Pantagraph, Koos said the town is and has been addressing infrastructural issues, road repair and pension funding, but said he will work with the town to better inform residents of projects in the community.
"What I would say about that is that we’re probably not doing a good enough job of telling the story,” Koos said. "We need to better explain and tell the story of what we’re trying to accomplish in those areas.”
In the coming weeks and months, Koos said, he and the town will focus on COVID-19 recovery efforts.
“I think we’re going to be paying attention to what kind of stimulus might come from the federal government and how to best utilize those dollars for COVID recovering in our community," he said, adding that that money could help individuals and businesses. “We know largely that there’s dollars for small business relief, there are dollars for not-for-profit relief, so that opens up a new channel to help groups in the community.”
Town Council
Final tallies on Wednesday also confirmed three Town Council incumbents heading for reelection:
- Kevin McCarthy, 3,756 votes, 17.12%,
- Chemberly Cummings, 2,966 votes, 13.52%
- Scott Preston, 2,960 votes, 13.59%
The next top vote-getters were:
- David Paul Blumenshine, 2,828 votes, 12.89%
- A.J. Zimmerman, 2,662 votes, 12.13%
- Steve Harsh, 1,965 votes, 8.96%
- Karl Sila, 1,881 votes, 8.57%
- Brad McMillan, 1,771 votes, 8.07%
- Donna M. Toney, 1,150 votes, 5.24%
Normal Township
For township supervisor, Democrat incumbent Sarah Grammer held a solid lead with 5,168 votes, according to unofficial results. Amy Conklin, who ran as a write-in candidate, received 1,061 votes. There were 344 other write-in votes cast.
Unofficial results showed a slight shake-up for the four trustee seats, with two Republican challengers elected to the board. Top vote-getters were:
- Democrat Sally Pyne, 4,330 votes, or 15.42%
- Democrat Arlene Hosea, 3,956 votes, or 14.09%
- Republican Floyd Aper, 3,776 votes, or 13.45%
- Republican Art Rodriguez, 3,771 votes, or 13.43%
Aper and Rodriguez will replace Democrat Dayna Schickendanz, 3,583 votes; and Republican Ray Ropp, who ran as a write-in candidate and secured 1,162 votes.
Republican Carl Haney received 3,643 votes, and Democrat Mary Whurman received 3,532.
For township clerk, Democrat Pat Turner led Republican Judy Hanks with 4,147 votes to 3,981.
Republican incumbents Highway Commissioner Arin Rader and Assessor Robert Cranston ran unopposed.
School board races
Three new board members were elected to the McLean County Unit 5 school board, defeating three other newcomers by a margin of more than 580 votes:
- Kentrica Coleman, 6,261 votes
- Jeremy DeHaai, 5,370 votes
- Stan Gozur, 5,089 votes
In the Heartland Community College board race, incumbent Rebecca Ropp of Normal and former student trustee Joshua Crockett each won six-year terms on the board, with 12,333 and 8,388 votes, respectively. The next closest challenger had about 2,500 fewer votes.
