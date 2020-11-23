Willie Holton Halbert running for Bloomington City Council

BLOOMINGTON — Willie Holton Halbert, second vice president of the Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP, announced Monday that she will run for the city council in April.
The longtime Ward 3 resident in a statement Monday cited her experience in various McLean County groups makes her an ideal candidate for the role. Halbert has served as the Bloomington Human Relations commissioner, BroMenn Follies chair, Mid-Illini Credit Union board member, 4-H volunteer, and lifetime member of the NAACP.
"I have gained an abundance of experience by listening to people and creating environments to help our community to continue to grow," Halbert said.
She is also a recent recipient of YWCA 2020 Women of Distinction Award, Professional Women of McLean County “Empowerment Award,” and 2020 Week-25 Women in Leadership Award.
If elected, her focus would be on creating regular ward meetings on economic development, safety, city services and other topics, she said.
"I will utilize my communication, implementation, and negotiation skills to help accomplish the goals of our ward," she said.
The seat is held by Alderman Mboka Mwilambwe, who recently announced he would not seek another term.
The election is April 6.
