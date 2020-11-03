Yoder holds strong lead for re-election as McLean County coroner in unofficial returns

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder appeared headed for re-election Tuesday night.

Yoder, a Republican, led her Democratic challenger, Abbi Sorrells, 40,534 to 27,093, according to unofficial vote totals.

Election night results are always unofficial, but the volume of mail-in ballots this year means it may take longer for some races to be decided.

Mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Tuesday must be accepted by local election authorities if they arrive by Nov. 17, and there were more than 500,000 mail-in ballots statewide that had not been returned as of Monday.

The Illinois State Board of Elections will certify the results from local election officials on Dec. 4.