Yoder holds strong lead for re-election as McLean County coroner in unofficial returns

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder appeared headed for re-election Tuesday night.
Yoder, a Republican, led her Democratic challenger, Abbi Sorrells, 40,534 to 27,093, according to unofficial vote totals.
Election night results are always unofficial, but the volume of mail-in ballots this year means it may take longer for some races to be decided.
Mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Tuesday must be accepted by local election authorities if they arrive by Nov. 17, and there were more than 500,000 mail-in ballots statewide that had not been returned as of Monday.
The Illinois State Board of Elections will certify the results from local election officials on Dec. 4.
Yoder has been coroner since November 2014, when she was appointed to the position after the retirement of Beth Kimmerling. She was elected to the post in 2016 after defeating two other candidates in the Republican primary. She did not have an opponent in the 2016 general election.
Yoder listed her priorities as serving grieving families and all county residents “by providing a full and complete determination of cause and manner of death of their loved one.”
Before becoming coroner, Yoder worked as a nurse practitioner in neurosurgery and emergency medicine. She has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing and a doctorate of nursing practice.
Sorrells has a bachelor’s degree in nursing and is completing her master’s degree in nursing with a focus on family practice. She has worked primarily in emergency nursing and critical care, including experience as a flight nurse serving rural communities.
Among issues on which Sorrells ran was a desire to bring back coroner inquests. She argued that by denying requests of families to have an inquest, there is no oversight of the office.
