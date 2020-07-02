Grander things ahead for LeRoy senior center opening Friday

It took a lot of work, most of it volunteer, to convert the former Casey’s store at 209 W. Washington St., into the LeRoy Living Well Center. At first, many seniors were pitching in, but that had to be set limited when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Work was limited to just a few people at a time and the workers kept their distance. Whiteman learned a lot about carpentry and Kevin Pfoff of Saybrook “put in hundreds of hours,” said Whiteman.

They were still able to hit their target of opening the Fourth of July weekend.

A list of donors and supporters who helped with the project is posted inside near the entrance.

“There’s so much love in every little piece in here,” said Whiteman.

One of those pieces is a “Quarantine 2020 Quilt” with individual squares made by seniors involved in the project then stitched together. One square shows seniors exercising — the same logo on the T-shirts for “Silver Sneakers,” the exercise group Whiteman leads at the LeRoy RePlex. Another shows seniors dancing. A third says, simply, “LOVE.”