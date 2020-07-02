Grander things ahead for LeRoy senior center opening Friday

LEROY — With pandemic precautions still in effect, Friday’s grand opening of the Living Well United senior center in LeRoy won’t be as grand as Barb Whiteman wanted it to be.
After all, this is a person who organizes proms for senior citizens and helped inspire food videos for kids at Ridgeview Elementary School.
“It’s going to be the most un-grand grand opening ever,” said Whiteman, executive director of Living Well United. “It’s grand in the fact that it’s going to be open.”
But even though the 10 a.m. ribbon-cutting will be greeted with pre-wrapped cookies and bottled water, and a one-way walk through the building, better things are ahead.
The first exercise class will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Cards and other activities also are planned, including “Legos with April for the Young and Young at Heart” at 3 p.m. July 28.
The grand opening celebration will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. After that, the center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays.
It took a lot of work, most of it volunteer, to convert the former Casey’s store at 209 W. Washington St., into the LeRoy Living Well Center. At first, many seniors were pitching in, but that had to be set limited when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Work was limited to just a few people at a time and the workers kept their distance. Whiteman learned a lot about carpentry and Kevin Pfoff of Saybrook “put in hundreds of hours,” said Whiteman.
They were still able to hit their target of opening the Fourth of July weekend.
A list of donors and supporters who helped with the project is posted inside near the entrance.
“There’s so much love in every little piece in here,” said Whiteman.
One of those pieces is a “Quarantine 2020 Quilt” with individual squares made by seniors involved in the project then stitched together. One square shows seniors exercising — the same logo on the T-shirts for “Silver Sneakers,” the exercise group Whiteman leads at the LeRoy RePlex. Another shows seniors dancing. A third says, simply, “LOVE.”
An item expected to get a lot of use is an old-fashioned juke box donated by Jim and Lynne Harnsberger. It’s filled with 45s, including recordings of “Happy Birthday” and “Happy Anniversary” along with tunes from Elvis Presley to Elton John — even “Born to Be Wild” by Steppenwolf.
Bev Beecher of LeRoy said having a place to meet friends, have lunch and talk or play cards is among the benefits of the center. “There is really no place in LeRoy to go,” she said.
“It’s going to be lots of fun,” said Evelyn Johnson of LeRoy, who is looking forward to playing cards with friends. “We owe such a huge amount to Barb and Kevin.”
