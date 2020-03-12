Green Solution in Normal approved for recreational cannabis

NORMAL — The Green Solution has been approved to sell adult-use recreational cannabis.

The business at 501 W. Northtown Road, Normal, has been operating as a dispensary of cannabis for medical use.

Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation on Thursday announced the approval of The Green Solution's license to sell recreational cannabis.

Forty-nine dispensaries have been approved to sell recreational and medical cannabis statewide. Another two dispensaries sell cannabis for recreational use only.

Under state law, medical dispensaries are permitted to open an adult-use dispensary at the same site, as well as a second site at a different location.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

