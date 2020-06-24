Green Top Grocery owners to elect new board of directors

BLOOMINGTON — The Green Top Grocery co-op will be electing a new board after directors this week said they planned to resign.
Seven board members in a statement cited controversy that followed after a former employee filed a formal complaint, and later posted on social media, about alleged unethical behavior and overreach by a board member.
The statement said that after the employee made the post on Facebook, "previous complaints made by former employees" also came to their attention. The letter doesn't disclose the employee's name.
It says they worked worked with a human resources attorney and cooperative adviser before electing to resign. Members said inaccurate information about the situation has circulated, and they did not believe the situation could be resolved to the satisfaction of owners, staff and the community with the current board in place.
One aspect of the complaint involved allegations of racial bias in a marketing postcard mailer distributed in February. One version was sent to residents on the east side of Bloomington-Normal and a second was mailed to those on the west side.
The variation in marketing "perpetuated unconscious bias and was in poor taste," board members said, adding that no one involved with the campaign is now involved with Green Top.
The co-op, which started in 2012, has 2,251 owners, who elect the board to oversee operations at the 921 E. Washington St. business.
Board members Elisabeth Reed, Jerica Etheridge, Monica Adams, Nikki Jackson, Ron Slagel and Sarah Bauer on Tuesday said they will step down July 28. Stephanie Davidson, another director who signed the statement, resigned effective Monday.
Nicholas Walters, interim general manager, said Wednesday he hopes the situation does not detract from the positivity the store brings to Bloomington-Normal.
“My concern is just the co-operative is a powerful source for good and for change," Walters said. "It impacts the local economy in ways that very few businesses can impact. We’ve bettered the lives of many vendors and that’s really what needs to be communicated.”
The current board members said they will only continue to handle routine business items, including hiring a permanent general manager. They offered the position to Walters, who said Wednesday that he and the board were in negotiations.
The store opened in May 2017 and earned Food Co-op initiative's 2019 Startup of the Year.
Applications for running for the board are due July 7. Ballots will be published July 13 with votes due July 25, Walters said. Candidates will give virtual presentations on their platform on July 9.
"The process for determining the next board members will be a democratic and impartial election pursuant to any other election that we've had in the past based on co-operative bylaws," Walters said.
Read the Green Top board's full statement below:
Dear Green Top Owners,
The Green Top Board of Directors is a smart, thoughtful team, with varying tenures, experience, and beliefs. We have the best of intentions for Green Top and we fully believe this board could move forward through this crisis to the betterment of the store, staff, and community. Increasingly over the past weeks, our actions have been misconstrued and doubted and the narrative that is being created is uninformed and inaccurate. We fully acknowledge that the board has made mistakes, missteps, and not communicated in the ways we should have. Within the board, we have had hard conversations, terse words, disagreements, and learned hard lessons.
While we fully acknowledge that at times the board could have done better, we want to clear up the misconception that the board “did nothing” regarding a formal complaint received in April. The complaint was filed by a former employee (who has since resigned) and the nature of it was over-reach, operational interference, and unethical behavior by a board member. While we continued to take steps to research and resolve the points brought up in the complaint, we were also advised by an attorney (who Green Top has worked with in the past) not to share information at the time and to conduct an internal investigation first. We were also conscious of our fiduciary responsibilities to Green Top and the amount of money it may cost to run a full externally led investigation. After the initial complaint was made public on Facebook by the former employee, previous complaints made by other former employees came to our attention. In hindsight, we recognize that this situation was more complicated than we initially thought and beyond our internal expertise. We have since engaged legal counsel in the form of an HR attorney, and a cooperative advisor. From April to June, the board has dedicated an immense amount of time trying to decide the most careful and responsible action to protect the employees and the store. This detracted from other important board responsibilities, communication, and tasks. As there were three new board members during this time frame, this gave them little to no time for on-boarding.
We have been overwhelmed with requests to share information. We hear you and we are putting together a detailed timeline of the board’s actions over the last few months. It is important that all information shared is accurate, verifiable, and legally shareable. We will release this information soon.
We do want to formally address one accusation that was brought forth in the employee complaint regarding racial bias in a Green Top marketing postcard mailer, distributed in February. Two versions of this postcard mailer were created, one for the east side of Bloomington-Normal, and one for the west side. We acknowledge that this marketing perpetuated unconscious bias and was in poor taste. This board strives to be anti-racist and to fully support the BIPOC members of our community. It is important to note that no one associated with this marketing campaign is involved with Green Top any longer. Still, this was a teaching moment for all of us and we will do better.
The risk of damaging our personal and professional reputations by inaccurate information and accusations was something we did not expect when we accepted the honor of being elected to the Green Top board. The bullying, abuse and threats we have endured from some owners has crossed the line. We can honestly say we do not feel there is a path to solve this matter in a way that is satisfactory to all owners, staff, and the community with the current board in place.
Therefore, all current board members are submitting their resignations.
Stephanie Davidson’s resignation was effective June 22nd.
To eliminate a leadership gap and satisfy the legal requirement for incorporated entities, the remaining board members (Elisabeth Reed, Jerica Etheridge, Monica Adams, Nikki Jackson, Ron Slagel and Sarah Bauer) will retain their board seats until July 28th so that a new owner-elected board can carry forth the mission of Green Top. Individual resignation letters will be presented by each board member. Between today and July 28th, the board will only handle the normal, necessary business of the board. One of those pieces of business is the hiring of a permanent General Manager. On June 23rd, today, the board extended that offer to Nicholas Walters. Nicholas has shown the dedication, experience, and financial insight necessary to continue the success of the store. We have greatly appreciated his leadership, expertise, and partnership these last few months.
To facilitate an owner-led special election (and remove the current board from the process), we have engaged Michael Gorman, a past, well-respected board member and Green Top owner. He will lead an owner committee that will run a condensed election so that a new board can be in place by July 28th. A separate communication from Michael with details will be sent to owners tonight. We encourage our BIPOC owners to consider applying to the board. Representation matters and is an area where Green Top has been lacking.
The current board has two recommendations for the incoming board to consider…
● We ask that the new board follow through and hold an owner listening session as soon as possible after they are in place.
● We also recommend that the new board honor the July time slot given to the West Market Street Council to continue communicating with them on their project to end food deserts within our community. The WMSC reached out in January with a request to present their research regarding food deserts on the west-side. They were offered time, but were unable to attend the February board meeting. We are unsure why a video was posted yesterday stating we denied their request as one had not been made since January. We fully believe we should hear what other local, like-minded organizations are doing in our community.
Finally, we are choosing to resign from the Green Top board of Directors not only to maintain our own integrity, mental health, safety and relationships but also so that a new board may have a chance to do what we all feel so strongly about – to continue Green Top’s growth for years to come. While this is an unspeakably difficult thing to do, we believe it is ultimately the right thing to do. The last thing we want to do is damage the co-op through this action. We hope the plan we have laid out allows for a new board to turn pain into progress.
In heartbreaking cooperation,
Elisabeth, Jerica, Monica, Nikki, Ron, Sarah, and Stephanie
