Green Top Grocery owners to elect new board of directors

The Green Top Board of Directors is a smart, thoughtful team, with varying tenures, experience, and beliefs. We have the best of intentions for Green Top and we fully believe this board could move forward through this crisis to the betterment of the store, staff, and community. Increasingly over the past weeks, our actions have been misconstrued and doubted and the narrative that is being created is uninformed and inaccurate. We fully acknowledge that the board has made mistakes, missteps, and not communicated in the ways we should have. Within the board, we have had hard conversations, terse words, disagreements, and learned hard lessons.

While we fully acknowledge that at times the board could have done better, we want to clear up the misconception that the board “did nothing” regarding a formal complaint received in April. The complaint was filed by a former employee (who has since resigned) and the nature of it was over-reach, operational interference, and unethical behavior by a board member. While we continued to take steps to research and resolve the points brought up in the complaint, we were also advised by an attorney (who Green Top has worked with in the past) not to share information at the time and to conduct an internal investigation first. We were also conscious of our fiduciary responsibilities to Green Top and the amount of money it may cost to run a full externally led investigation. After the initial complaint was made public on Facebook by the former employee, previous complaints made by other former employees came to our attention. In hindsight, we recognize that this situation was more complicated than we initially thought and beyond our internal expertise. We have since engaged legal counsel in the form of an HR attorney, and a cooperative advisor. From April to June, the board has dedicated an immense amount of time trying to decide the most careful and responsible action to protect the employees and the store. This detracted from other important board responsibilities, communication, and tasks. As there were three new board members during this time frame, this gave them little to no time for on-boarding.