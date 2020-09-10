Gregg Chadwick, chair of Heartland college board and COO of Marcfirst, dies at 57

Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille said Chadwick's loss would be felt deeply at Heartland.

"Heartland would not be the place it is today without Gregg's prudent leadership and collaborative partnerships with the rest of the board and with our administration," Cornille said.

"Gregg's impact on the college and on our community during his 18-year tenure on the board, which includes 11 years as board chair, is something that has and will continue to enrich lives," Cornille said.

Chadwick had been chief operating officer of Marcfirst since July 2018 and briefly served as acting CEO following the retirement of Laura Furlong and prior to Wipperman's appointment in August 2019. Before joining Marcfirst, he served in executive positions with Decatur Memorial Hospital, University of Illinois College of Medicine and Premier Medical Group.

He was president of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association for the 2020-2021 academic year. In July, he was awarded that association's 2020 Ray Hartstein Trustee Achievement Award.