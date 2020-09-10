Gregg Chadwick, chair of Heartland college board and COO of Marcfirst, dies at 57

NORMAL — The chair of the Heartland Community College Board of Trustees and chief operating officer of Marcfirst was remembered on Thursday as a man dedicated to community service.
Gregg Chadwick's death was announced on Thursday by Heartland and Marcfirst, the Normal-based agency that assists people with disabilities.
The 57-year-old Bloomington man died Wednesday at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, where he was awaiting a heart transplant, his wife, Robyn Walter, told The Pantagraph. He died of complications from heart failure and his death was not related to COVID-19, she said.
"Gregg's commitment to helping others with his work at Marcfirst and with his community service efforts made a big impact on so many," Marcfirst CEO Brian Wipperman said in a prepared statement. "This loss is felt by those at our organization both in a professional and personal sense. Gregg was a responsible leader, a dependable colleague and a good friend to so many."
Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille said Chadwick's loss would be felt deeply at Heartland.
"Heartland would not be the place it is today without Gregg's prudent leadership and collaborative partnerships with the rest of the board and with our administration," Cornille said.
"Gregg's impact on the college and on our community during his 18-year tenure on the board, which includes 11 years as board chair, is something that has and will continue to enrich lives," Cornille said.
Chadwick had been chief operating officer of Marcfirst since July 2018 and briefly served as acting CEO following the retirement of Laura Furlong and prior to Wipperman's appointment in August 2019. Before joining Marcfirst, he served in executive positions with Decatur Memorial Hospital, University of Illinois College of Medicine and Premier Medical Group.
He was president of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association for the 2020-2021 academic year. In July, he was awarded that association's 2020 Ray Hartstein Trustee Achievement Award.
Chadwick also served as an advisory board member for the Multicultural Leadership Program and as a member of the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation Board of Directors.
Chadwick is survived by his wife, Robyn Walter, and their children Ben Walter, 27; Avery Chadwick, 26; and Hallie Martin-Chadwick, 22.
