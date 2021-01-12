Grossinger Arena to serve as COVID vaccination clinic

Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Gleason also reported that 88 city employees have tested positive since mid-March.
“That does not include the number of employees that we have had to quarantine because of a direct or in-direct exposure,” Gleason said. “These 88 cases of employees that have tested positive include the library, seasonal and contractual employees as well.”
This story will be updated. Photos: Big names that have performed at Bloomington's Grossinger Arena
Judas Priest
Judas Priest performs in April 2018 at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cole Swindell
Country singer Cole Swindell performed in March 2018 at the arena.
JOSEPH LLANES, For The Pantagraph
Kenny Rogers
Kenny Rogers belts out a note as he performs Dec. 7, 2017 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. The musician was on his farewell tour, "The Gambler's Last Deal: Christmas & Hits."
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hank Williams Jr.
Country musician Hank Williams Jr. entertains the crowd during his performance Sept. 28, 2017 at Grossinger Motors Arena.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Chris Stapleton
Chris Stapleton performed at the arena in April 2017.
Keith Urban
Country music singer Keith Urban presented a concert at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in November 2016.
JIM FINCH, THE PANTAGRAPH
Boston
Boston performed at the U.S.Cellular Coliseum in May 2016.
LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Brad Paisley
Brad Paisley sang to a near-capacity audience at what was U.S. Cellular Coliseum in March 2016 and Grossinger Motors Arena in February 2018.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Jim Gaffigan
Comedian Jim Gaffigan performed in December 2017.
Jason Aldean
Country singer Jason Aldean sang during his "We Were Here" tour at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in January 2016.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Soulja Boy
Soulja Boy performs at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in downtown Bloomington in March 2008.
B MOSHER, The Pantagraph
Mannheim Steamroller
Mannheim Steamroller's Jeff Yang plays the violin during an April 2008 performance at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in downtown Bloomington.
B MOSHER, The Pantagraph
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire performs at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in downtown Bloomington in June 2008.
B MOSHER, Pantagraph file photo
Alice Cooper
Rocker Alice Cooper performs at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in downtown Bloomington in August 2008.
B MOSHER, The Pantagraph
Kathy Griffin
Kathy Griffin performs in July 2010, at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Toby Keith
Toby Keith performs as part of his American Ride Tour in July 2010 at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Brantley Gilbert
Brantley Gilbert performs his "Let it Ride" tour in March 2014 at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Lee Brice
Lee Brice performs in February 2015 at the US Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
John Mellencamp
Musician John Mellencamp performed the first concert at the U. S. Cellular Coliseum in April 2006.
B MOSHER, The Pantagraph
ZZ Top
Bass guitarist Dusty Hill of ZZ Top played before a boisterous crowd at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in June 2010.
DAVID PROBER, The Pantagraph
Dierks Bentley
Country music star Dierks Bentley performs in April 2011, as part of the 2011 JÄGERMEISTER Country Tour at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Luke Bryan
Country music star Luke Bryan ramps up the crowd of about 7,500 people at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington in February 2013, in his second night performing in front of a sold out crowd.
LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER, The Pantagraph
Little Big Town
Country band Little Big Town performs at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in October 2015. From left, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild.
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
Rock to the Rescue
REO Speedwagon performed as part of a multiple rock band show, Rock to the Rescue, to benefit Washington tornado victims in December 2013 at U.S. Cellular Coliseum. The band was voted top musicians in a new Illinois bicentennial poll.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Alan Jackson
Alan Jackson performs in October 2008, at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, the Pantagraph
Kenny Chesney
Kenny Chesney plays the guitar and performs to a sold out crowd at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in September 2009.
B MOSHER, The Pantagraph
Brooks and Dunn
Jason Aldean performs in May 2010 as part of the Brooks and Dunn Last Rodeo concert tour at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow performed at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in April 2012.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Chicago
Chicago founding members, James Pankow, trombone, Walter Parazaider, saxophone and Lee Loughnane, trumpet, with Tris Imboden on drums entertain the crowd at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in January 2014.
LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER, The Pantagraph
Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean did another performance at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in February 2014 as part of his "Night Train Tour."
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart was clearly happy to be on tour during a July 2015 concert at U.S. Cellular Coliseum.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.