Grossinger Arena to serve as COVID vaccination clinic

BLOOMINGTON – Grossinger Arena in Bloomington will be used as a community vaccination clinic when the next phase of the vaccine is distributed.

“The city has partnered with the McLean County Health Department and the McLean County Emergency Management Agency to facilitate community vaccination clinics over the next six months and possibly beyond,” said Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason. “We are fully committed to this joint effort and we are using the Grossinger Arena for that.”

McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said the county is still in Phase 1A of the vaccination and only healthcare personnel and residents of long-term care facilities are receiving vaccinations at this time. When Phase 1B starts, residents over 75 and non-healthcare frontline essential workers are eligible to receive the vaccine.