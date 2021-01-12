 Skip to main content
Grossinger Arena to serve as COVID vaccination clinic
Grossinger Arena to serve as COVID vaccination clinic

BLOOMINGTON – Grossinger Arena in Bloomington will be used as a community vaccination clinic when the next phase of the vaccine is distributed.

“The city has partnered with the McLean County Health Department and the McLean County Emergency Management Agency to facilitate community vaccination clinics over the next six months and possibly beyond,” said Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason. “We are fully committed to this joint effort and we are using the Grossinger Arena for that.”

McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said the county is still in Phase 1A of the vaccination and only healthcare personnel and residents of long-term care facilities are receiving vaccinations at this time. When Phase 1B starts, residents over 75 and non-healthcare frontline essential workers are eligible to receive the vaccine.

The health department will announce clinic locations and hours when the vaccine becomes available, Gleason said.

Bloomington Fire Department paramedics have received their first injection of the vaccination series.

Gleason also reported that 88 city employees have tested positive since mid-March.

“That does not include the number of employees that we have had to quarantine because of a direct or in-direct exposure,” Gleason said. “These 88 cases of employees that have tested positive include the library, seasonal and contractual employees as well.”

This story will be updated.

