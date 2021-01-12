Grossinger Motors Arena to serve as COVID vaccination clinic

In Livingston County, 37 new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 3,454. There have been 62 COVID-19 related deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,642 new confirmed and probable cases on Tuesday, and an additional 117 deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,040,168 cases, including 17,743 deaths. As of Monday night, 3,553 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 757 patients were in the ICU and 409 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 5 through Monday is 8.6%.

Also Tuesday, Illinois’ top doctor received a COVID-19 vaccine at a suburban Chicago clinic after delivering an emotional address about the difficulties of the pandemic for health care workers and her own family.

Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said she was getting vaccinated for her children and her husband, who was diagnosed earlier this year with a medical condition that put him at a higher risk. She added that she wanted to see family members again for real hugs, not virtual ones.