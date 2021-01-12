Grossinger Motors Arena to serve as COVID vaccination clinic

BLOOMINGTON – Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington will be used as a community vaccination clinic when the next phase of the vaccine is distributed.
The city has partnered with the McLean County Health Department and Emergency Management Agency to run community vaccination clinics over the next six months and possibly beyond, said Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason.
“We are fully committed to this joint effort and we are using the Grossinger Arena for that," he said.
County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said the county is still in Phase 1A of the vaccination and only health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities are receiving vaccinations at this time. When Phase 1B starts, residents over 65 and non-healthcare frontline essential workers are eligible to receive the vaccine.
The health department will announce clinic locations and hours when the vaccine becomes available, Gleason said.
Also Tuesday, it was reported Bloomington Fire Department paramedics have received their first injection of the vaccination series.
Gleason also said that 88 city employees have tested positive since mid-March.
“That does not include the number of employees that we have had to quarantine because of a direct or in-direct exposure,” Gleason said. “These 88 cases of employees that have tested positive include the library, seasonal and contractual employees as well.”
The McLean County Health Department reported 72 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of probable and confirmed cases to 12,711. There are currently 892 McLean County residents isolating at home. As of Tuesday, 11,654 residents have been released from isolation and considered recovered.
The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 9% through Monday.
There are 34 McLean County residents and nine out-of-county residents hospitalized in McLean County with COVID. Hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use and 92% of total beds in use.
There have been 131 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.
In Livingston County, 37 new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 3,454. There have been 62 COVID-19 related deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,642 new confirmed and probable cases on Tuesday, and an additional 117 deaths.
IDPH is reporting a total of 1,040,168 cases, including 17,743 deaths. As of Monday night, 3,553 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 757 patients were in the ICU and 409 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 5 through Monday is 8.6%.
Also Tuesday, Illinois’ top doctor received a COVID-19 vaccine at a suburban Chicago clinic after delivering an emotional address about the difficulties of the pandemic for health care workers and her own family.
Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said she was getting vaccinated for her children and her husband, who was diagnosed earlier this year with a medical condition that put him at a higher risk. She added that she wanted to see family members again for real hugs, not virtual ones.
“I hugged and cried with my mother in person during my father's burial in February and I am desperate to touch and hold and kiss my sweet mother again,” she said before getting the shot at a Cook County clinic. "I can't wait until we have enough for every single person so we can put this nightmare behind us.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
