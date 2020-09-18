Groundbreaking next week for $23 million Bloomington-Normal YMCA building

BLOOMINGTON — Ground will be broken on Tuesday for a facility that collaborators hope will feed some physical, therapeutic, social and spiritual needs in the Bloomington-Normal area.
Construction will begin on a new, larger Bloomington-Normal YMCA building — which will include programs by Easterseals Central Illinois and OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center — on the St. Joseph campus, YMCA Executive Director B.J. Wilken told The Pantagraph on Friday.
The 76,000-square-foot, $23 million building, and a parking lot, will be built at 202 St. Joseph Drive, Bloomington, on six acres donated by OSF HealthCare to the YMCA to the south of the hospital and to the east of OSF HealthCare Center for Health.
"There is no question that this will change the face of the YMCA in the community," Wilken said. Not only will the new building have more space for existing and new YMCA programs but it will include 7,000 square feet for Easterseals therapy services and opportunities for collaboration with St. Joseph on programs such as diabetes prevention, Wilken said.
"Without Easterseals and OSF, this project just doesn't happen," Wilken said. "The success of this (fundraising) campaign was a result of this collaboration."
"The fact that we have gotten this far is a true testament to the generosity of our community," said St. Joseph President Lynn Fulton.
"I am excited to welcome the YMCA to our neighborhood," Fulton said. "Having this amazing service organization right next door will be a great resource for our mission partners at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph, as well as for our patients. I look forward to working together to improve health and well-being in our community."
Easterseals Central Illinois President and CEO Steve Thompson said: "Easterseals is excited to be part of this transformative collaboration with the YMCA. This project further underscores our ongoing commitment to meaningful collaboration and to providing quality programs and facilities to those we serve. I am confident this best-in-class facility will be a model for accessible, inclusive health and wellness programs and a place where everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential."
YMCA, OSF and Easterseals announced their idea for the new building in April 2018 and set a fundraising goal of $16 million. But $19,989,000 had been raised as of Friday from 379 donors.
"I really believe this was God having a hand in this," Wilken said. "We set a campaign goal of $16 million. To raise this kind of money speaks volumes to this community and what they value. I'm gratified that donors would step up in this way."
The nearly $20 million allows the YMCA to begin construction on 69,000 square feet. The YMCA hopes to raise another $1.2 million for construction of a second gymnasium, which would bring the building to 76,000 square feet, Wilken said.
The YMCA could finance the balance needed to reach $23 million, he said. YMCA, Easterseals and OSF hope that the building will open in spring 2022.
But the YMCA is not planning to abandon its existing building at 602 S. Main St., Bloomington, where the organization has run out of space and can't expand. While the YMCA can't afford to maintain two buildings on its own, Wilken hopes to collaborate with the City of Bloomington to continue to offer youth programming, such as youth sports, in the existing Y building's gym, Wilken said.
"We continue to be in talks with the City of Bloomington on how the city and the Y might work together (such as sharing building operating costs) so the Y could continue to provide youth programming here," Wilken said. "We recognize that gym space in our community is at a premium, especially in the winter months."
The new building would include 7,000 square feet leased by Easterseals to relocate its Bloomington-Normal pediatric physical, occupational, speech and feeding therapy programs; autism services, including ABA (applied behavior analysis); and individual and family counseling, from 2404 E. Empire St., to the new building.
YMCA amenities would include:
- One gym and possibly the second gym later.
- One competition pool and one warm water/recreational pool.
- A universal, all-gender locker room to accommodate parents with different sex children and the LGBTQ communities as well as traditional men's and women's locker rooms.
- A community meeting room.
- An intergenerational area that could be used for relaxation and socializing by seniors early in the day and for socializing, gaming and homework by teens later in the day.
- A child care area.
- A youth and family adventure area that would include indoor climbing apparatus and an outdoor playground.
- A small chapel.
- A wellness center that would include outdoor group fitness space, traditional strength and cardio equipment, functional and group training areas and three group exercise studios.
- And, in a nod to COVID-19, hand-washing sinks in the wellness center.
"This building is another tool for the YMCA to deliver on our mission to be able to provide programs for youth development, healthy living and social responsibility," Wilken said.
