HAPPY NEWS ALERT Bringing in smiles: Abe statue gets St. Patrick's Day makeover

BLOOMINGTON — Abe needed bunny ears.

That's what 6-year-old Olivia Ritchason of Bloomington told her mom one day.

It was Easter 2019 and Ritchason, then 5, had been in love with the Abraham Lincoln statue outside the McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington since she was 18 months old.

When she realized the dollar store had bunny ears for sale, Ritchason decided her friend Abe needed a pair of his own. After discussing it with Candace Summers, director of education for the McLean County Museum of History, Ritcharson became the official volunteer decorator for the museum.

“We’re just trying to bring a little bit of happiness to people,” said Jen Ritchason, Olivia's mother.