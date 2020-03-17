HAPPY NEWS ALERT Bringing in smiles: Abe statue gets St. Patrick's Day makeover

BLOOMINGTON — Abe needed bunny ears.
That's what 6-year-old Olivia Ritchason of Bloomington told her mom one day.
It was Easter 2019 and Ritchason, then 5, had been in love with the Abraham Lincoln statue outside the McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington since she was 18 months old.
When she realized the dollar store had bunny ears for sale, Ritchason decided her friend Abe needed a pair of his own. After discussing it with Candace Summers, director of education for the McLean County Museum of History, Ritcharson became the official volunteer decorator for the museum.
“We’re just trying to bring a little bit of happiness to people,” said Jen Ritchason, Olivia's mother.
Olivia and her mother were outside on Tuesday, decorating Abe in St. Patrick's Day themed items, including a green garland of shamrocks, a funky green beaded tie and a green leprechaun hat. She spent several minutes adjusting his tie, because he couldn't do it himself, and figuring out the best way to place his new hat.
Olivia takes her job pretty seriously.
When asked what she likes about Abe, she said, "I like that he loves cats, because I like cats, too." She learned that fact after visiting his house in Springfield.
With so many serious things happening, such as COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, Jen said they are hoping to bring some happiness to McLean County.
“We’re going to try to get some oddball ones, especially with the whole corona thing," she said. "We’re just going to make sure we’re going to decorate him a little more often so people smile.”
