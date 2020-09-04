Have a question for U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis or Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The Pantagraph is partnering on a debate between U.S. House candidates U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan.

The online-only event will be at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and will be streamed at pantagraph.com.

The event is hosted by WGLT, with co-hosts Heartland Community College, the Illinois State University American Democracy Project and Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning, Illinois Wesleyan University, McLean County League of Women Voters and WJBC.

Send your questions to ccoates@pantagraph.com.

Davis was elected in 2012 and faced Londrigan in 2018.

The district includes Champaign, Decatur, Bloomington and parts of the Metro East.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s graduated-rate income tax: Here’s what you need to know

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0