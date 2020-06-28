Health Department: No new COVID-19 cases in McLean County

One more resident of Livingston County has tested positive for COVID-19. Livingston County Health Department officials announced a male under the age of 10 is recovering at home in isolation.

As of Sunday, the LCHD has received 2,329 COVID-19 test results. Of that, 45 COVID-19 tests have been confirmed positive, 2,284 tests confirmed negative, 36 of the previously reported confirmed cases have been removed from isolation, seven cases remain active, and two cases have resulted in death due to complications related to COVID-19.

Of those individuals who have tested positive, nine were asymptomatic at the time of testing.