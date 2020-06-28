Health Department: No new COVID-19 cases in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — There were no new cases of the coronavirus reported by McLean County officials on Sunday.
The number of confirmed cases remained steady at 257, with 233 recovered and 10 in home isolation as of Sunday. One person was hospitalized and 13 have died with COVID-19 complications.
As of Sunday, 60.3 percent of the patients in McLean County were women and 39.7 percent were men. The majority of the patients, at least 60, were between the ages of 20 and 30, officials reported.
One more resident of Livingston County has tested positive for COVID-19. Livingston County Health Department officials announced a male under the age of 10 is recovering at home in isolation.
As of Sunday, the LCHD has received 2,329 COVID-19 test results. Of that, 45 COVID-19 tests have been confirmed positive, 2,284 tests confirmed negative, 36 of the previously reported confirmed cases have been removed from isolation, seven cases remain active, and two cases have resulted in death due to complications related to COVID-19.
Of those individuals who have tested positive, nine were asymptomatic at the time of testing.
Illinois public health officials reported 646 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 15 deaths.
The latest Illinois Department of Public Health figures show nearly 24,000 tests were administered in the past 24 hours.
Overall, there have been 141,723 total confirmed cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and 6,888 deaths. More than 1.5 million tests have been administered.
Illinois now in Phase 4
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday released guidelines about what businesses and industries reopen Friday as the state moves into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.