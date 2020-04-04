Health department reports six new McLean County cases

BLOOMINGTON — Six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in McLean County, officials with the McLean County Health Department said Saturday.
The total of confirmed cases now stands at 44. Two people have died from coronavirus and at least one person remains in ICU; at least six are hospitalized and 29 remain in home self-isolation. Seven have recovered, the department said.
Nearly 66 percent of the cases are female and 34 percent are male. Individuals in their 60s are the most vulnerable with 12 patients listed in that category, according to the health department.
The COVID-19 testing center at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, remains open, averaging more than 100 people per day.
On Saturday, the health department confirmed there was a request made to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to relax testing guidelines at the fairgrounds, but the request was denied. The department did not say who made the request or why it was declined.
Prior to Saturday, 726 people had been tested at the testing site, and the health department said that may have led to a spike in confirmed cases for the week. Including Saturday’s total, 33 people have tested positive since last Saturday.
Logan County reported no new cases Saturday. So far, 65 people have been tested in Logan County, with 57 negative results, one positive and seven whose test results are pending. Other Central Illinois health departments had not reported new numbers by mid-afternoon.
As of Saturday afternoon, Illinois Department of Public Health reported a total of 10,357 cases in Illinois. Some 1,453 new cases were reported Saturday, along with 33 new deaths. So far, 243 lives have been lost in Illinois due to the coronavirus.
Deaths were reported in Cook, DuPage, Jackson, Kane, Kankakee, Lake and Will counties.
