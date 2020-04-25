× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 has brought more than sickness, death and loss of jobs to Central Illinois.

It's returned the issue of health care racial disparities to community conversations.

Of the 88 McLean County residents who had confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Saturday, 31 are black, according to the county health department. That's 35.2% of the people who have tested positive. Blacks make up 7.7% of McLean County residents. Hispanics and Asians each make up about 5% of the county population.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health said blacks, who make up 14% of the state's population, account for 23.5% of the state's confirmed cases and 36.9% of the deaths.

"That is so startling," said Carla Campbell-Jackson of Normal, first vice president of the Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP. "These statistics are heart-breaking."

"This is not just a genetic issue," said Willie Holton Halbert of Bloomington, the branch's second vice president. "It relates to access to health care."

"It's time to start having these conversations and coming up with solutions," said branch president Linda Foster of Bloomington.

Health care providers agree.

"These statistics are alarming but not surprising," said Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department. "They have brought to the forefront the long-standing racial disparities we see in health care."

Among other COVID patients in McLean County, two are Asian, five identified as "other," three as "unknown, and seven as Hispanic.

"What we are seeing with COVID-19 also mirrors what is being seen around the world — people that have chronic health conditions are at a higher likelihood of developing a serious infection or complications from the coronavirus," McKnight said.

"My first reaction is sadness that in 2020 any person is disproportionately impacted," said Lynn Fulton, president of OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. "...We need to immediately ensure that every community has access to care. We are able to do that locally ... through OSF's Pandemic Health Worker Program."

Colleen Kannaday, president of Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington and Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka, agreed the black community has been disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Advocate Aurora Health has reached out, using public service announcements, social media campaigns and targeted emails highlighting testing and treatment, she said.

"Locally, our Community Health Care Clinic continues to be an excellent resource helping patients better manage their chronic health conditions that can be underlying factors," Kannaday said.

Still, the NAACP and health care providers say more work is needed.

"There are many systemic racial issues that have gone unaddressed for too long ... that serve as the foundation for some of these issues," Campbell-Jackson said. "The NAACP does not blame the victims at all."

"We know there are underlying health care concerns, like high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes," Foster said. But when you are poor, don't live near a grocery store with access to fresh fruits and vegetables and don't make enough money to afford medicine, it's more likely that these conditions will develop, she said.

"The black community has also suffered poorer health outcomes than their white counterparts in several other disease processes: diabetes, hypertension, stroke, maternal death rates and even cancer," agreed Melissa Graven, health department communicable disease supervisor.

"Your health is determined by your wealth," Campbell-Jackson said.

"I can't tell you how many times I have talked with someone this year who can't afford their medications," Holton Halbert said.

"Our health outcomes are largely affected by social determinants of health or conditions in the places where we live, learn and work," McKnight said. "Taking measure to keep ourselves healthy, like eating well, seeing a doctor when we are sick and staying home to avoid exposure are things we can and know we should do but they may not always be possible due to lack of access to social and economic opportunities, resources and support systems," she said.

Conditions have worsened in recent weeks as people lose their jobs or have their work hours reduced because of the pandemic.

Some of the people who continue to work in jobs deemed essential — health care, nursing homes, sanitation, food service, the postal service and jails and prisons — are minorities, Campbell-Jackson said. Some of them have been exposed to the virus.

Long-term solutions include advocating for equal opportunities, Foster said.

"As a community, we need to support all of our community members, particularly those who might not have all of the services they need," Fulton said.

Another long-term solution is to advocate for quality education for blacks. "Quality education leads to meaningful jobs, which leads to quality health care," Campbell-Jackson said.

"In public health, we need to find ways to deliver the information and messaging to the black/African-American community that will be meaningful to them and from someone or something that they can trust," Graven said. "It is incumbent upon us as a society to fix these issues and develop an environment in which POC (people of color) communities feel safe, trust our health care systems, are valued and feel valued as an equal part of this community."

That includes asking the black community what it needs, what questions it has and what issues it's facing, and must include flexible workplace policies to allow people to stay home when they or their children are ill without fear of losing their jobs, Graven said.

Meanwhile, all essential workers should be rewarded with wage increases for their work and for putting themselves in harm's way, Foster said.

Immediately, COVID-19 testing should be expanded by setting up a walk-up testing site, accessible even to those without symptoms, Holton Halbert said.

"We know that a person can be asymptomatic and can spread the virus without knowing it," she said. If a person without symptoms tests positive, they can self-quarantine for 14 days and not spread the virus, Holton Halbert said.

The testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds is for health care workers, first responders and for people with symptoms who can self administer the nasal swab. It's a drive-up site so people must arrive in a vehicle.

Meanwhile, the NAACP branch has worked to secure wi-fi access for some families during the shelter-in-place order and has collected donations of toiletries and hygiene products for Bloomington Housing Authority, District 87 and Unit 5 families in need.

"This is a complex and multi-faceted issue that will not be resolved with a COVID-19 response," Graven said. "COVID-19 has just magnified the problems that have always been there; however, we can utilize the strategies developed to respond to COVID-19 to keep the spotlight on the systemic hurdles POC communities face and collaborate to tackle the problems at their root, rather than on the surface."

"This requires a local, state and national movement with the input of the black/African-American community at the center of that movement," Graven said. "Nothing about us, without us."

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

