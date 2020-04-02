Heartland Community College donates medical supplies to hospitals

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NORMAL – Heartland Community College has donated protective equipment to Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center and Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital.

The donations came after Heartland transitioned the remainder of spring semester classes to an online format. With students not attending in-person lab classes, Jennifer O’Connor, dean and department chair of Health Sciences, looked to classroom supplies to fill a community need.

“Tara Morris, one of our full-time nursing faculty, is also working in the ER at ALMH,” O’Connor said. “She told me they needed any supplies possible.”

O’Connor gathered medical supplies that her department no longer required, then donated them to local hospitals.

“I was also contacted by Laurie Round, the chief nurse executive at Advocate BroMenn regarding supplies,” O’Connor said. “We collected (masks), surgical masks, protective gowns, safety goggles, assorted other PPE like booties and hair covers, and gloves from the (HCC) labs,” O’Connor added. “I think we donated about 400 gowns and 500 masks.”

OSF St. Joseph also received PPE supplies.

Items the public can contribute to help hospitals and healthcare providers include hand sanitizer, goggles/safety glasses, single-use gloves, and disinfectant wipes. The public should contact any healthcare provider before making a donation at their site.