Heartland Community College extends spring break because of coronavirus
Megan Ortiz, interim director of Heartland Community College's Child Development Lab, center, tells Scott Stump, assistant secretary for career, technical, and adult education at the U.S. Department of Education, about some of the building code requirements the staff learned about as they set up childcare spaces in the lab during a tour Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL - Heartland Community College is extending its spring break through the week of March 16 and considering alternatives to in-person instruction in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the college is canceling summer 2020 study abroad programs and suspending college-supported travel to large-scaled events through April 30.

“Heartland staff and faculty will review procedures and consider alternate instruction options to reduce in-person classroom contact and allow for social distancing if needed,” according to the announcement made Thursday afternoon.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

