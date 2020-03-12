Heartland Community College extends spring break because of coronavirus

NORMAL - Heartland Community College is extending its spring break through the week of March 16 and considering alternatives to in-person instruction in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition, the college is canceling summer 2020 study abroad programs and suspending college-supported travel to large-scaled events through April 30.
“Heartland staff and faculty will review procedures and consider alternate instruction options to reduce in-person classroom contact and allow for social distancing if needed,” according to the announcement made Thursday afternoon.
