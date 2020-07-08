Heat wave broken up by heavy downpour in Normal

A Normal firefighter surveys the scene as one of two vehicles stalled after floodwaters rose during a sudden thunderstorm Wednesday in the 900 block of North School Street. Street flooding was extensive through Normal and high winds took down several trees and limbs.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A stranded passenger and driver watched as someone else's vehicle was loaded onto a flatbed truck after they stalled when floodwaters rose during a sudden thunderstorm in the 900 block of North School Street in Normal on Wednesday. Street flooding was extensive through Normal and high winds took down several trees and limbs.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Comcast worker surveys damage to cable lines after a large tree fell and closed Kingsley and Dale streets in Normal, on Wednesday. Street flooding was extensive through Normal and high winds took down several trees and limbs.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal firefighter look for clogged drains after floodwaters rose during a sudden thunderstorm in the 900 block of North School Street on Wednesday. Street flooding was extensive through Normal and high winds took down several trees and limbs.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Normal police officer talks with a wrecker operator for Joe's Towing and Recovery after floodwaters rose during a sudden thunderstorm and stranded two cars in the 900 block of North School Street on Wednesday. Street flooding was extensive through Normal and high winds took down several trees and limbs.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal firefighters survey the scene as a stalled vehicle is loaded onto a flatbed wrecker truck after floodwaters rose during a sudden thunderstorm in the 900 block of North School Street on Wednesday. Street flooding was extensive through Normal and high winds took down several trees and limbs.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Normal firefighter looks for blocked storm water drains after floodwaters rose during a sudden thunderstorm in the 900 block of North School Street on Wednesday.
A heat wave sweeping Central Illinois was broken up Wednesday afternoon by a heavy downpour in Normal that downed tree limbs, caused power outages and flooded roadways.
Temperatures were in the 90s for much of the day, with heat index values near 100 degrees. Similar conditions are expected Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
Heavy rains and high winds in Normal caused streets to flood briefly in several areas, with at least two vehicles becoming incapacitated in 8 to 12 inches of water. Fallen trees or large limbs blocked traffic in several areas, including both southbound lanes of Kingsley Street just before 4 p.m. More than 100 Ameren Illinois customers were without power in Bloomington-Normal as of 3:30 p.m., with the outages reported between 2:30 and 3 p.m.
The weather service had warned about the potential for storms on Wednesday afternoon, with heavy downpours expected in some isolated areas because the weather systems were slow-moving.
Severe weather is possible Thursday afternoon and night, with the greatest threat potential between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m., the weather service said. High winds and hail are possible.
Scattered thunderstorms are also expected Friday and over the weekend.
Because of the heat, the weather service advised people to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity when possible and take breaks in an air-conditioned location. Never leave children or animals unattended in a vehicle.
Photos: Sudden storm in Normal ends drought and causes flooding, wind damage
A Normal firefighter surveys the scene as one of two vehicles stalled after floodwaters rose during a sudden thunderstorm Wednesday in the 900 block of North School Street. Street flooding was extensive through Normal and high winds took down several trees and limbs.
A worker for Union Pacific railroad deals with the heat as he uses a cutting torch to remove a section of track on a siding Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Washington Street in Bloomington. A supervisor said extreme temperatures can cause track to expand, sometimes requiring track crews to replace sections to deal with warpage. He said a 90-degree day can cause track temperatures to reach 120 degrees.
Comcast cable workers take down cable lines that were pulled to the ground at Kingsley and Dale streets in Normal when a large tree was blown over during a brief thunderstorm Wednesday. Both lanes of Kingsley were shut down as police waited for a forestry crew to cut up the debris.
An Ameren IP worker surveyed damage to power lines after a storm brought down a large tree branch Wednesday at College and Keiser avenues in Normal. Power lines were damaged during the storm that struck around 3:15 p.m.
A stranded passenger and driver watched as someone else's vehicle was loaded onto a flatbed truck after they stalled when floodwaters rose during a sudden thunderstorm in the 900 block of North School Street in Normal on Wednesday. Street flooding was extensive through Normal and high winds took down several trees and limbs.
A Comcast worker surveys damage to cable lines after a large tree fell and closed Kingsley and Dale streets in Normal, on Wednesday. Street flooding was extensive through Normal and high winds took down several trees and limbs.
Normal firefighter look for clogged drains after floodwaters rose during a sudden thunderstorm in the 900 block of North School Street on Wednesday. Street flooding was extensive through Normal and high winds took down several trees and limbs.
A Normal police officer talks with a wrecker operator for Joe's Towing and Recovery after floodwaters rose during a sudden thunderstorm and stranded two cars in the 900 block of North School Street on Wednesday. Street flooding was extensive through Normal and high winds took down several trees and limbs.
Normal firefighters survey the scene as a stalled vehicle is loaded onto a flatbed wrecker truck after floodwaters rose during a sudden thunderstorm in the 900 block of North School Street on Wednesday. Street flooding was extensive through Normal and high winds took down several trees and limbs.
Sparks fly as a Union Pacific track crew member cuts a steel railroad rail as they remove a section of track on a siding Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Washington Street in Bloomington. Outside workers will be working in temperatures in excess of 90 degrees the rest of the week with little relief in sight.