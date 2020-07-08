Heat wave broken up by heavy downpour in Normal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A heat wave sweeping Central Illinois was broken up Wednesday afternoon by a heavy downpour in Normal that downed tree limbs, caused power outages and flooded roadways.

Temperatures were in the 90s for much of the day, with heat index values near 100 degrees. Similar conditions are expected Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

Heavy rains and high winds in Normal caused streets to flood briefly in several areas, with at least two vehicles becoming incapacitated in 8 to 12 inches of water. Fallen trees or large limbs blocked traffic in several areas, including both southbound lanes of Kingsley Street just before 4 p.m. More than 100 Ameren Illinois customers were without power in Bloomington-Normal as of 3:30 p.m., with the outages reported between 2:30 and 3 p.m.

The weather service had warned about the potential for storms on Wednesday afternoon, with heavy downpours expected in some isolated areas because the weather systems were slow-moving.

Severe weather is possible Thursday afternoon and night, with the greatest threat potential between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m., the weather service said. High winds and hail are possible.

Scattered thunderstorms are also expected Friday and over the weekend.