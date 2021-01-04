Heavy tree damage reported across Bloomington-Normal from ice storm

“We could probably get a lot of help for veterans in need of clean up but Central Illinois Housing Network is without the funds to do the work at this time,” Gobtop said.

The non-profit organization has about $200,000 worth of work that is waiting on donations to fund construction work on local veterans’ homes, said Nick Gobtop.

“I’m not the one who usually needs help,” Stauffer said, as he gingerly walked around debris in his backyard. “I hurt my foot so I’m out of commission.”

Stauffer said he was lucky, in that he had an electrical generator that had kept his furnace working since the ice storm took out power to himself and two other neighbors.

“We’re fortunate to have people who are willing to help out in a major ice story like this,” he said.

As of Monday afternoon, Ameren Illinois was reporting 3,855 customers still without power, including 1,005 in McLean County.

Corn Belt Energy reported 1,637 customers without power, including 717 in McLean County.

The weather service is forecasting areas of freezing fog on Tuesday, followed by mostly sunny skies.

Photos: Cleanup from weekend's ice storm begins in Bloomington-Normal

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.