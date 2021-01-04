Heavy tree damage reported across Bloomington-Normal from ice storm

BLOOMINGTON — The beauty of ice-covered limbs created over the weekend made for treacherous conditions Monday across the region.
Oak Bros Tree Care and Removal of Bloomington estimates about 50% of Bloomington-Normal’s trees are damaged.
“We haven’t seen anything like this and we’re projecting to be cleaning this up for probably a year,” said Jaclynn Guin, an office manager.
Their 10 full-time employees have been “super busy” since Friday, she said, but business especially picked up for them after the snowfall because it “completely changed the situation,” with its added weight to the trees.
“We’ve been called all the way out to Danvers, Gridley, Pontiac – we’re kind of going everywhere right now, which is normal for us, but the amount of calls coming in is wild. We’ve had people contacting us at 3 a.m. even,” Guin said.
The National Weather Service estimates the region received 3-4 inches of snow Sunday.
In Normal, the Constitution Trail is closed by hanging branches and heavy tree damage. Crews are working in several areas.
In the first three days of the new year, the Bloomington Dispatch Center fielded 270 calls for the fire department and 330 calls for the police department. The average per day in 2020 was 31 calls per day for the fire agency.
Those calls were back to normal Monday and none of the calls reported resulted in life-threatening issues. But public works department employees continue to work on clearing streets and roads, some of which is made tougher by trees and limbs still heavy and drooping thanks to snow and ice.
“It’s been a challenge, but our crews have been great,” said Nora Dukowitz, a spokeswoman for the city. “Thanks for everyone’s hard work and patience.”
Nick Gobtop and his father, Bill, both of Hudson, carried large branches from the backyard of Dennis Stauffer on Rowe Drive in Bloomington early Monday, as they helped Stauffer recover from a fallen, ice laden limb that took out electrical service to his home.
“I’m working as a volunteer for Central Illinois Housing Network,” Bill Gobtop said.
As tree branches cracked like rifle shots over their head, they threw pieces of the limb into multiple piles of debris on Rowe Drive as an electrical contractor from Intren of Union, Illinois, began lifting a ladder 20-plus feet into the air to work with live electrical wires to restore power to the home.
“We could probably get a lot of help for veterans in need of clean up but Central Illinois Housing Network is without the funds to do the work at this time,” Gobtop said.
The non-profit organization has about $200,000 worth of work that is waiting on donations to fund construction work on local veterans’ homes, said Nick Gobtop.
“I’m not the one who usually needs help,” Stauffer said, as he gingerly walked around debris in his backyard. “I hurt my foot so I’m out of commission.”
Stauffer said he was lucky, in that he had an electrical generator that had kept his furnace working since the ice storm took out power to himself and two other neighbors.
“We’re fortunate to have people who are willing to help out in a major ice story like this,” he said.
As of Monday afternoon, Ameren Illinois was reporting 3,855 customers still without power, including 1,005 in McLean County.
Corn Belt Energy reported 1,637 customers without power, including 717 in McLean County.
The weather service is forecasting areas of freezing fog on Tuesday, followed by mostly sunny skies.
