Here are McLean County young leaders, mentors, who will be honored

"Most of these nominees operate largely under the radar, doing good deeds, sharing their time, talent and treasure quietly and selflessly," Hansen said in a statement. "These young leaders have assisted several nonprofits, touched numerous lives and volunteered countless hours to improve quality of life in our community. Please join us in recognizing and celebrating all the YICU nominees."

In addition to recognizing all nominees, nine winners across three age categories will be selected by a panel of community service leaders and one additional winner will be selected from any of the age groups or from the team category. A community nonprofit and adult mentor also will be awarded.

For A Better Tomorrow will make a $250 donation to each of the award winners' chosen nonprofits.

Patrice O'Neil, founder of Not In Our Town, will be the guest speaker at the virtual event, Hansen said.

Youth nominees include students from Unit 5 and District 87 schools, University High School, Illinois State University, Rhodes College and Heartland Community College.