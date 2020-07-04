× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — For a country that proudly pours energy and explosives into its annual independence celebrations, this year’s Fourth of July looked very different.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, cities canceled fireworks displays and parades. Many people eschewed large parties and barbecues in favor of small family picnics and cookouts. Concerts and performances moved online. For those activities that did continue, face masks and social distancing were in play.

The holiday also came at a politically charged time for the nation. Widespread protests against racial injustice and police brutality have been held across the country since May 25, when George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis police custody.

Many are also hotly divided on issues related to the coronavirus pandemic. Illinois is now in phase four of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan, meaning indoor dining and other businesses were allowed to reopen, with restrictions, in late June. Pritzker’s rules still ban gatherings of more than 50 people. A Clay County judge on Thursday ruled the governor’s order was void, but Pritzker’s office said it remains valid and the case is being appealed.

Still, Central Illinoisans this weekend found ways to hold onto elements of the holiday that have made it a beloved tradition: Connections with family. Hot dogs on the grill, a fishing pole in the water, sparkler lights reflected in a child’s eyes. Laughter with friends on a warm summer afternoon. Appreciation for the best parts of the country — whatever they are to you.

The Pantagraph caught up with people across McLean County on Friday and Saturday to find out how they were spending the holiday this year. Here are some of their stories.

‘Puts things into perspective’

Karen Cann didn’t mind standing in the hot sun Saturday afternoon while waiting for her husband, Roger, to take part in a special Independence Day ceremony on the east lawn of the McLean County Museum of History in Bloomington.

“We need something to make this feel more like the Fourth of July,” she said. “There are no fireworks. There is no baseball. There are no parades. It’s sad.”

Honor Guard Commanders Mike Scott of American Legion Post 635 in Normal and Rick Ross of American Legion Post 56 in Bloomington started looking late last week for a way to recognize the holiday, said Butch Ekstam, an executive officer of Post 635.

“Everything else is canceled, it seems,” Ekstram said. “So on Thursday, they were talking and came up with an idea to have a small event and we got it done.”

The 15-minute event on the steps of the museum included the two Honor Guards, a Bagpiper Steve Riesenberg, Bugler Kirby Reese, prayers, theme songs from each branch of the service, a 21-gun salute and then, even a “fire at will” salute from the Honor Guard.

“I think they were able to fire a few more times than they are used to, but they seemed to enjoy it,” Ekstram said.

Among those watching was Kyle Maulbeck of Bloomington, who stood in the shade across the street.

“This doesn’t feel anything like a Fourth of July,” he said. “I have never seen a holiday, particularly a patriotic holiday, where so many people are questioning so many things and you just keep quiet so you don’t start an argument.

“But with a ceremony like this, it puts things back into perspective, for a minute.”

‘We still have work to do’

Michelle Steele and her family were celebrating the work in progress that is the United States.

"It's a celebration of America and all our greatness," Steele, 35, of Bloomington, said of the Fourth of July weekend as her daughter Vivian, 8, and son Weston, 4, played in Uptown Circle in Normal on Friday.

"But we still have a lot of work to do," she said as her children played with new friends, Ember Taylor, 4, of Bloomington, and Brayden Jones, 6, of Normal.

"We have a lot to celebrate but we have a lot to work on," Steele said.

"We want to make sure everyone is equal," she said, explaining that she has supported many of the recent racial justice rallies.

Steele usually goes to fireworks on July 3 at Lakeside Country Club in Bloomington, then to Peoria fireworks on July 4. This year, she and her children played in Uptown Circle on Friday and planned to visit her parents' house in the country Saturday.

"I think everybody just needs to stay safe and celebrate in their own way and make the best of the situation this year," Steele said.

While Brayden ran around Uptown Circle, his mother, Erin Jones held her 3-month-old daughter, Majesty.

The baby was born March 12, amid shutdowns related to the pandemic, so the family hasn't been out of the house much, said Jones, 30, of Normal. "This is only our third or fourth time outside (since then) so we are enjoying it as much as we can."

Later Friday, Jones and her children planned to visit her sister and her family. On Saturday, they planned to visit her brother, who bought sidewalk chalk for the occasion.

"We're enjoying being out," Jones said.

‘You gotta get creative’

Illinois' shelter-in-place guidelines this spring prepared Central Illinoisans for a Fourth of July without Bloomington-Normal city fireworks.

"The Fourth of July is one of my favorite holidays," Alaina Lozano said Friday as she enjoyed Miller Park Zoo with her son Cairo Ferguson, 6; her step-daughter Naomi Johnson, 7; Lozano's friend Renee Chlebek, 28, of Bloomington; and Chlebek's daughter, Zofia Rials, 16 months old.

"We won't be able to have (Bloomington-Normal city) fireworks this year," said Lozano, 30, of Bloomington. "But, if the quarantine taught us anything, it's that everything is what you make of it. You gotta get creative. You gotta try something a little different."

So in that spirit, Lozano, her friend and their children checked out the flamingos, wallabies, birds, alligators and other animals at Miller Park Zoo. On Saturday, Lozano and her children planned to attend a family barbecue with water balloons and sparklers among the featured activities.

"You can still spend time with family," Lozano said. "You can still have fun."

"For me, Fourth of July is more of a traditional thing," she said. "It was always a time when people got together and celebrated as a family and as a neighborhood. It's a holiday that brings us all together. It's a community thing."

"I'm glad Fourth of July is here," said Cairo. "I'm glad we have family to do it with. We're gonna make it work."

‘A time for unity’

Karen Lane and part of her extended family were celebrating several things on Friday while fishing at Miller Park lagoon in Bloomington: the nation's birthday, her granddaughter Elena Serrano's 8th birthday and just being together as a family.

"There were lots of months earlier this year when we didn't see each other," Lane said, referring to the stay-at-home order. The Lane family resumed get-togethers in June.

"It's time to celebrate that," she said.

"Fourth of July is a day for us to be thankful that we live in America," said Lane, 57, of Bloomington.

Lane's daughter and Elena's mom, Katie Ziomeck, 26, of Bloomington, said Fourth of July to her "usually means unity. I know that some people don't agree with that this year."

"But I think it should be a time of unity," Ziomeck said. "We're celebrating a time (July 4, 1776) when we were free. But not everyone was. I understand that. But, to me, it's still a national holiday."

The Lane family traditionally attends the Celebrate America concert at Miller Park and watches fireworks.

"I'm sad because Celebrate America and the fireworks were part of the Fourth of July for us," Lane said. "But today is Elena's birthday so she gets to pick things to do."

"We're fishing, then we're eating lunch at Miller Park and then we're going bowling and then I don't know what I'm doing after that," Elena said while fishing.

"I caught seaweed!" Elena exclaimed.

Dan Shepherd of Bloomington, who was fishing elsewhere at the lagoon, drove by and asked Ziomeck, her daughter and step-children — Ethan Ziomeck, 16, Sophie Ziomeck, 14, and Lilly Ziomeck, 8 — whether they were having any luck fishing. When he found out they hadn't caught anything, he gave them two catfish that he'd caught.

Shepherd said he fishes for catfish frequently at Miller Park lagoon.

"Sometimes, I cook 'em and eat 'em but usually I give them to other people. Mainly I look for younger kids to give 'em to. It makes their day," Shepherd said.

Lane said she was just happy to come up with a meaningful celebration for Elena's birthday. "I didn't want her to feel cheated because of COVID."

‘Just looks different’

Wearing a USA red, white and blue shirt and blue shorts with white stars, 4-year-old Addi Dunn not only was celebrating America on Friday but the reopening of Normal playgrounds.

"I love it," Addi, of Fairbury, said as she took a short break from climbing on the playground equipment at Anderson Park.

"We've been stuck inside for so long, it feels good to get outside in the fresh air," said Addi's mother, Katie Dunn, 37, of Fairbury.

Dunn said they had stayed home until about three weeks ago. "It's sad but understandable," she said, referring to the stay-at-home guidelines. "Everyone needs to be safe."

The family's Fourth of July plans are different this year. Typically they spend part of the day at the Chenoa street party and then go into the country to watch Bloomington and Normal fireworks, all of which were canceled. Instead, Dunn planned to spend Friday night with her family in Fairbury and Saturday night watching fireworks outside Chenoa, where they were still planned.

"In general, it just looks different this year," she said of the Fourth, though she said, "It's understandable."

Celebrating America, virtually

The crowd that usually fills Miller Park for a two-day Independence Day show had to link up online this year to keep up the tradition.

“Celebrate America: Through the Years” program is available on YouTube this year after the 15th anniversary of the annual event was canceled because of health restrictions from COVID-19 that would have limited the crowd to 50 people.

“We’re not letting that stop us because this show is just a great way for us all to get together and celebrate,” said Marcia Basolo, executive director of the show.

This year, they came together online instead, a reminder that “there is still community at Miller Park,” Basolo added.

“We’re very excited about this great response we’ve had so far,” she said. “Thousands of people usually come out to the park. ... We didn’t know if they would stream it, but by George, they did.”

By midday Friday, more than 2,200 views and 12,000 impressions were recorded on the YouTube playlist for Celebrate America, Basolo said.

After wading through 14 years of footage, the production team pulled out some of the greatest hits “to put something together for everyone to enjoy,” she said.

The playlist can be found by visiting HolidaySpectacular.org. The videos will be available to watch until July 12.

“It’s so so much fun to go back and look at all the wonderful performers that we’ve had through the years,” Basolo said.

Not being able to see the crowd and experience “the camaraderie, family and community that’s formed when you’re doing the actual show,” put a damper on this year’s event and was the hardest part for the cast and production of the Holiday Spectacular, sponsored by The Pantagraph.

“But it’s for the better that we don't make anyone sick,” Basolo said.

Though she won’t be at the park this year, the executive director will keep up the tradition with her family anyway by watching the celebration together, hoping the rest of the community will join in from afar.

“We hope to see them next year,” she said.

Photos: Finding the Fourth during COVID-19 in Bloomington-Normal

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Paul Swiech Health Reporter Health reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Paul Swiech Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Kelsey Watznauer Education/Public Safety Reporter Follow Kelsey Watznauer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today