Here's how Heritage residents and staff could help test a COVID trial drug

BLOOMINGTON — Some residents and staff of Bloomington-based Heritage Operations Group's long-term care facilities may become test candidates if they volunteer for the Phase 3 trial of a drug to prevent COVID-19.
The facilities could include Heritage skilled nursing facilities, such as Heritage Health in Bloomington and Normal, as well as Heritage assisted living and supportive living facilities. That includes 45 facilities in Illinois — 34 skilled nursing, seven supportive living and four assisted living — including 40 in Central Illinois, said Heritage President and CEO Benjamin Hart.
"Any resident or staff members who have not previously tested positive for COVID-19" could be eligible to participate in the trial, Hart told The Pantagraph. Participation is voluntary, he said.
Heritage announced on Friday that it has entered into an agreement with drug manufacturer, Eli Lilly and Company of Indianapolis, to initiate a Phase 3 drug trial named BLAZE-2 of Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody drug called LY-CoV555.
The trial drug would be used for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and COVID-19 in residents and staff of skilled nursing, assisted living and supportive living facilities.
"This is a Stage 3, double-blinded, placebo-based experimental drug, and participation is solely voluntary," Hart said. "Lilly is seeking approval of this drug for treatment and prevention of COVID from the FDA and this is the final stage of drug trial."
After a new COVID case (called an "index case") is identified at a facility, Eli Lilly would deploy a mobile research unit and team to the facility, Hart explained. So the trial only would take place at facilities when a new COVID case is identified.
"They are looking for an 'index case' to establish a baseline because their trial requires the antibody medication to be administered within seven days of the onset of a positive COVID-19 case," Hart explained.
A mobile research unit would include two converted RVs that would bring all the medical operations. The team would be about 10 Lilly staff members. Hart said. They will enroll participants and administer on site the trial medication, which is given as an IV infusion, he said.
"We are thrilled to be working with Eli Lilly and assisting them on their development of this potentially important COVID-19 treatment," Hart said in a statement. "So far, we have been able to offer few options other than infection control measures and palliative care.
"This partnership with Eli Lilly offers our residents and employees a sense of hope, and gives us an opportunity to be on the offensive against this terrible disease, which has disproportionately impacted the elderly population."
Dr. Daniel Sovronsky, Eli Lilly chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories, said: "COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on nursing home residents. We're working as fast as we can to create medicines that might stop the spread of the virus to these vulnerable individuals."
Of Heritage's 45 facilities, there are eight active COVID resident cases, Hart said.
"There are no active resident cases currently (in Heritage facilities) in McLean County," Hart said. "This is one of the primary reasons Eli Lilly wanted to partner with us, because our positivity rate is far below regional and national averages."
