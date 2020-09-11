Here's how Heritage residents and staff could help test a COVID trial drug

The trial drug would be used for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and COVID-19 in residents and staff of skilled nursing, assisted living and supportive living facilities.

"This is a Stage 3, double-blinded, placebo-based experimental drug, and participation is solely voluntary," Hart said. "Lilly is seeking approval of this drug for treatment and prevention of COVID from the FDA and this is the final stage of drug trial."

After a new COVID case (called an "index case") is identified at a facility, Eli Lilly would deploy a mobile research unit and team to the facility, Hart explained. So the trial only would take place at facilities when a new COVID case is identified.

"They are looking for an 'index case' to establish a baseline because their trial requires the antibody medication to be administered within seven days of the onset of a positive COVID-19 case," Hart explained.

A mobile research unit would include two converted RVs that would bring all the medical operations. The team would be about 10 Lilly staff members. Hart said. They will enroll participants and administer on site the trial medication, which is given as an IV infusion, he said.