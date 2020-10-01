Here's Normal's fall hydrant flushing schedule

NORMAL — The Normal Water Department announced its fall hydrant flushing schedule for October.

The town routinely flushes hydrants to improve water quality and remove sediment or stagnant water from the system.

Water may become temporarily discolored and people should avoid washing clothes between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. when hydrants are being flushed in their area.

Oct. 10-11: Areas north of College Ave. east of Constitution Trail and south of Shelbourne Drive; Beechwood Court, Basswood Lane, Heritage Road, Regal Drive; Collie Ridge, Tramore Subdivisions; and areas east of Veterans Parkway and south of I-55.

Oct. 13-15: Areas west of Linden Street and north of Raab Road; Heartland Ridge and Lincoln College.

Oct. 13-16: Areas south of College Avenue and east of Constitution Trail.

Oct. 13-18: Areas between West College Avenue and Raab Road that are west of Constitution Trail; Pines, Pheasant Ridge, Carriage Hills and Pinehurst Subdivisions.

Oct. 14-18: Ironwood, Wintergreen, Northfields, Heather Ridge and North Bridge Subdivisions; areas south of College Avenue and west of Constitution Trail.