Here's what caused that internet outage yesterday
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Here's what caused that internet outage yesterday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Comcast XFINITY
Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press

CHICAGO — The massive outage that unplugged internet, TV and phone service across the region Wednesday was the result of truck collision

A Comcast spokesperson said that a truck traveling in an easement closed to vehicles on the south side of Chicago struck their network and did significant damage. This part of the network feeds into Central Illinois and other locations.

The outage started at about 1:30 p.m. 

Comcast restored for some Central Illinois customers after widespread outage

"We are on site working to repair the damage and have been able to restore service in most of the affected areas," said Jack Segal, a spokesman, on Wednesday afternoon. "We are working to restore service in other affected areas as quickly as possible."

Service was restored in the afternoon. 

The 24 most unusual town names in Illinois

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News