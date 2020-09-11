Heritage residents, staff, could help test COVID trial drug

Eli Lilly's study of this antibody drug is experimental and participation by residents and staff is voluntary.

After subjects meet COVID positive criteria, Eli Lilly will deploy a mobile research unit to a facility and conduct an infusion clinic onsite. This process would be coordinated by staff at the Heritage corporate office in Bloomington. A research team of about 10 Eli Lilly staff would conduct all trial operations.

"We are thrilled to be working with Eli Lilly and assisting them on their development of this potentially important COVID-19 treatment," Heritage President and CEO Ben Hart said. "So far, we have been able to offer few options other than infection control measures and palliative care.

"This partnership with Eli Lilly offers our residents and employees a sense of hope, and gives us an opportunity to be on the offensive against this terrible disease, which has disproportionately impacted the elderly population."

Dr. Daniel Sovronsky, Eli Lilly chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories, said: "COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on nursing home residents. We're working as fast as we can to create medicines that might stop the spread of the virus to these vulnerable individuals."