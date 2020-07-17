Heyworth, Bloomington affordable housing projects get tax credits
0 comments

Heyworth, Bloomington affordable housing projects get tax credits

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Two area projects are among 21 affordable housing developments in 11 Illinois counties getting a total of $26 million in federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.

Awarded are:

Prairie View at Heyworth: 30 new single-family homes in two- and three-bedroom units, built by Regional Housing Development Inc.

The Villas at Prairie Vista in Bloomington: Christian Community Integrated Community Services plans 24 new duplexes with 48 units. The unit mix includes 2- and 3-bedroom floor plans serving households between 30-60% area median income.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority approved the credits. The Internal Revenue Service sets aside a certain number of tax credits annually to each state based on population.​

10 historical photos of Bloomington-Normal

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pritzker talks about criminal case against ComEd, Madigan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News