Heyworth, Bloomington affordable housing projects get tax credits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Two area projects are among 21 affordable housing developments in 11 Illinois counties getting a total of $26 million in federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.

Awarded are:

Prairie View at Heyworth: 30 new single-family homes in two- and three-bedroom units, built by Regional Housing Development Inc.

The Villas at Prairie Vista in Bloomington: Christian Community Integrated Community Services plans 24 new duplexes with 48 units. The unit mix includes 2- and 3-bedroom floor plans serving households between 30-60% area median income.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority approved the credits. The Internal Revenue Service sets aside a certain number of tax credits annually to each state based on population.​

10 historical photos of Bloomington-Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0