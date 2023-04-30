How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

April 30, 1923: Emma Robinson, said to be a cook for one of the hard road gangs south of Bloomington, swore out a warrant for the arrest of one Lucius Thomas for assault. It seems that Thomas threatened the cook with a revolver and shot at her. The incident occurred on the morning of April 28.

75 years ago

April 30, 1948: Livingston County supervisors voted 20-8 to allow eating places with liquor licenses to be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays to serve food. Previously, restaurants that are licensed to sell liquor or beer had to close their doors for all purposes on Sunday.

50 years ago

April 30, 1973: The Bloomington Municipal Band plans to break from tradition and present single concerts in four parks in addition to its usual concerts at Miller Park. One concert each will be played at Ewing I, Sunnyside, Stevenson School and Franklin parks.

25 years ago

April 30, 1998: Consumer advocate Ralph Nader will be the main speaker at the Illinois Wesleyan University graduation ceremony on the university quad. The popular consumer rights advocate, who has created a group of young lawyers and researchers often called "Nader's Raiders," will deliver a speech titled "Citizenship in the 21st Century."

