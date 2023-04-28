How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

April 28, 1923: Lamont Webb, the young Eureka College student who fractured his spine while wrestling, died in St. Frances' Hospital in Peoria after an unsuccessful operation in an attempt to save his life. Webb was trying to work his way through college and was given the position of wrestling instructor to assist. The accident took place after he allowed a freshman student to place him in a hold for the purposes of instruction.

75 years ago

April 28, 1948: Plans for a McLean County Fair with open classes, racetrack and perhaps a livestock pavilion were approved when 40 men representing many organizations met. Bane Peirce was named chairman. The McLean County Farm Bureau and 4-H Club Fair Board want to maintain the McLean County 4-H Club Fair separate of any open fair that may be organized.

50 years ago

April 28, 1973: With its mind to the future for industrial growth in McLean County, the Association of Commerce and Industry of McLean County voted to purchase 31 acres of land near Gridley. The land, presently owned by the Philip Hayes estate, will be purchased for $46,000 — $1,500 an acre.

25 years ago

April 28, 1998: The Bloomington City Council has approved a tax rebate plan to help developer Larry Hundman as he seeks to attract a grocery store or other retailer to the site of the abandoned Phil-Kron drive-in on South Main Street. Hundman will pay the $730,000 cost of road improvements to develop the site and, in exchange, will receive sales and property tax rebates of up to $55,000 a year for 10 years.

