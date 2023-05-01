How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

May 1, 1923: Wayne C. Townley, president of the Bloomington Lions Club, who was a candidate for governor of the first district in the International Association of Lions, which comprises the state of Illinois, was unanimously elected during a business meeting. Mr. Townley is a young attorney of Bloomington who has done much in the interest of the city.

75 years ago

May 1, 1948: Terming the school system "the most important part of government," State Superintendent of Public Education Vernon L. Nickell paid tribute to Miss Helena McCleary for her 27 years of "building American citizens" as teacher of Roanoke's first grade. Nickell spoke during a Recognition Day program for Miss McCleary at Roanoke High School gymnasium. More than 500 residents and visitors, scores of them former pupils of Miss McCleary, attended the ceremonies.

50 years ago

May 1, 1973: Sixty-eight members of AFSCME Local 699 went on strike against the city of Bloomington. This resulted in the halting of garbage and refuse collection and street repair, and the temporary closure of Miller Park Zoo and Highland Park Golf Course. The union called the strike after a final negotiation session with city officials broke off two hours after the union's contract expired. The major hangups in the talks are related to salary and contract length.

25 years ago

May 1, 1998: In a two-hour period, 4 to 5 inches of rain fell on Lincoln, causing such extensive flood damage that Gov. Jim Edgar declared Logan County a state disaster area. Dan Fulscher, director of the Logan County Emergency Management Agency, said 135 households and 15 businesses reported extensive flooding, and about 1,000 buildings are estimated to have some water damage. Eighteen streets and four intersections were closed during the storm.

