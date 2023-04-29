How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

April 29, 1923: There is a room in the county jail where are stored the "spoils" taken in liquor raids over the past several years in the enforcement of prohibition laws. Included are wines, liquors, home brew, stills and other paraphernalia. When things get too crowded and material is no longer needed as evidence, it is poured down the sewer.

75 years ago

April 29, 1948: Normal's town council approved an agreement to permit the widening of Adelaide Street. Leonard F. Fulwiler entered into an agreement concerning the widening of Adelaide Street. Mr. Fulwiler agreed to part with 33 feet of his property on the west side of the present street so the street can be regulation width.

50 years ago

April 29, 1973: Dr. Gordon Schultz, an orthopedic surgeon in Bloomington, will be out of the state when a jury watches him testify during a trial at the McLean County Courthouse. This is the first trial use of television equipment that the state had loaned the county circuit court for an experiment. Circuit Judge Wayne C. Townley will preside, and presided during the taping session held the week before last.

25 years ago

April 29, 1998: Schnucks' venture into online grocery shopping is off to a good start as it enters its second week of service for Bloomington-Normal shoppers, according to co-manager Eric Snow. Last week, a total of 22 pick-up and delivery orders were placed on the Schnucks Home Shopping Club Internet page (www.schnucks.com) — a bit more than officials had hoped to receive.

