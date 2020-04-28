You are the owner of this article.
3 test positive in Logan County for COVID-19
LINCOLN — Three women, including two nursing home residents, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Logan County, health officials said Tuesday.

A woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 60s showed mild symptoms and are in self-isolation, officials said. There was no other information available Tuesday.

Out of 275 tests, Logan County has now had seven positive tests, and four of those have recovered. There have been 266 negative tests, according to Logan County Health Department officials.

