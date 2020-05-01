4 new coronavirus cases confirmed; McLean County total, 99

BLOOMINGTON – Four new cases have been confirmed in McLean County, bringing the total number of cases since mid-March to 99, officials with the health department announced Friday.
Additionally, three more people have been hospitalized and one has recovered. As of Friday, 85 have recovered, four remain in the hospital and seven remain in self-isolation.
The four new cases include two females in their 20s who are at home in isolation, one female in her 50s who is now hospitalized and a male in his 50s who is also hospitalized.
Officials said that a relaxation of some of the requirements at the Bloomington COVID-19 testing center appears to have led to an increase in testing at the facility.
On Wednesday, 139 people were tested and on Thursday, an additional 120 were tested at the site, located at the Interstate Center/McLean County Fair Grounds, 1106 Interstate Dr., Bloomington.
"We were averaging just below 100 prior to that and in the last few days, we have seen an average of a little over 100," she said.
Those marked the first two days after state public health officials announced testing is now available for people who have COVID-19 symptoms such as cough or shortness of breath, or have a risk factor such as contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19 or a compromised immune system.
The site has a capacity to handle up to 250 tests per day and is open and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Testing is also available for those with or without symptoms who work in a health care facility, work in a correctional facility, serve as first responders such as paramedics, emergency technicians, law enforcement or firefighters; or support critical infrastructure, such as workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, childcare and sanitation.
Persons need to be in a vehicle and keep all windows up until instructed otherwise. People are permitted to step outside of their vehicles to use the portable restrooms but may not wander. Anyone that meets the criteria and can complete the self-swab test without assistance can be tested at this site. All minors must have parent/guardian consent and be able to complete the test without help. You do not need to be a resident of McLean County to be tested at this site.
Local officials are now receiving antibody test results, said McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight.
"Right now, we are going through those and in the last few days, we have had about 1,100 of both types," she said.
The COVID "overflow tents" outside Advocate BroMenn Medical Centers in Normal and Eureka have been decommissioned. The tents were set up April 7 to help handle an anticipated surge of patients with symptoms of the novel coronavirus.
