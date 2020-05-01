4 new coronavirus cases confirmed; McLean County total, 99

The site has a capacity to handle up to 250 tests per day and is open and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing is also available for those with or without symptoms who work in a health care facility, work in a correctional facility, serve as first responders such as paramedics, emergency technicians, law enforcement or firefighters; or support critical infrastructure, such as workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, childcare and sanitation.

Persons need to be in a vehicle and keep all windows up until instructed otherwise. People are permitted to step outside of their vehicles to use the portable restrooms but may not wander. Anyone that meets the criteria and can complete the self-swab test without assistance can be tested at this site. All minors must have parent/guardian consent and be able to complete the test without help. You do not need to be a resident of McLean County to be tested at this site.

Local officials are now receiving antibody test results, said McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight.

"Right now, we are going through those and in the last few days, we have had about 1,100 of both types," she said.