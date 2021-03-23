 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Legion Honor Guard to honor unknown soldiers at Bloomington event
0 comments
breaking

American Legion Honor Guard to honor unknown soldiers at Bloomington event

{{featured_button_text}}
020421-blm-loc-1chaplains

American Legion Honor Guard Member Milton Emmerson posts the colors during a remembrance ceremony for the "Four Chaplains" at the McLean County Museum of History on Wednesday afternoon. Four chaplains, including Illinois Wesleyan University graduate George L. Fox, died when their transport ship was sunk during World War II.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard will hold an invocation Wednesday honoring soldiers who are missing in action or were killed in action.

"It's just a recognition for all the soldiers that have passed, and especially for the unknown soldiers and the missing in action," said Butch Ekstam, executive officer for the American Legion Honor Guard.

The guard is comprised of the American Legion Post 635, Normal, and Post 56, Bloomington.

Pantagraph holding Normal mayor debate on Tuesday

The event will begin 11:45 a.m. Wednesday outside the McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington. It will begin with a demonstration of the Sentinel Tomb Guard 'walk' while protecting the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

After the demonstration, a member of the guard will give an invocation and tell the story of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. 

"We are honored as the American Legion to bring attention to those soldiers who guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier," said Ekstam.

Photos: Jerry Monical commands the image of the American Legion

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden urges stricter gun laws after Colo. shooting

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News