American Legion Honor Guard to honor unknown soldiers at Bloomington event

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard will hold an invocation Wednesday honoring soldiers who are missing in action or were killed in action.

"It's just a recognition for all the soldiers that have passed, and especially for the unknown soldiers and the missing in action," said Butch Ekstam, executive officer for the American Legion Honor Guard.

The guard is comprised of the American Legion Post 635, Normal, and Post 56, Bloomington.

The event will begin 11:45 a.m. Wednesday outside the McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington. It will begin with a demonstration of the Sentinel Tomb Guard 'walk' while protecting the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

After the demonstration, a member of the guard will give an invocation and tell the story of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.